Kimberly-Clark Announces Schedule for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

DALLAS, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimberly-Clark Corporation KMB will issue its fourth quarter and full year 2021 results on Wednesday, January 26 with a news release issued via PR Newswire and First Call at approximately 6:30 a.m. CST.
In addition to the news release, the company will make available prepared management remarks from Kimberly-Clark's Chairman and CEO Mike Hsu and CFO Maria Henry at approximately 7 a.m. CST. These materials, as well as a link to the company's live question and answer webcast for analysts at 9 a.m. CST, will be provided through the Investors section of Kimberly-Clark's website at www.kimberly-clark.com.
Kimberly-Clark will continue to post the date of future quarterly earnings releases and related webcasts on its website. Interested stockholders and others should monitor the website for these announcements.
About Kimberly-Clark
Kimberly-Clark KMB and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, we create products that help individuals experience more of what's important to them. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Neve, Plenitud, Sweety, Softex, Viva and WypAll, hold the No. 1 or No. 2 share position in 80 countries. We use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build stronger communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company's nearly 150-year history of innovation, visit kimberly-clark.com.
