Whirlpool Ranks Highest in Brand Trust in America's Most Trusted Study, Lifestory Research Reports

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Among the 11 most popular washer and dryer laundry appliances, Whirlpool is the most trusted brand in the America's Most Trusted® Study released today. According to the Lifestory Research 2022 America's Most Trusted Study, brand trust is critical among people searching for a new washer or dryer and Whirlpool is the brand people trust the most.
In the Lifestory Research 2022 America's Most Trusted® Study, 9,916 people were surveyed and asked opinions of washer and dryer laundry appliance brands. In study, consumers evaluate several brand equity metrics to understand brand trust. Whirlpol generated the highest Net Trust Quotient score (112.6) among shoppers and earned the #1 ranking in the 2022 Lifestory Research America's Most Trusted® study. This is the sixth time in which Whirlpool has been ranked #1 in the annual America's Most Trusted® Laundry Appliance study.
To be included in the national ranking, a brand needed to be known by shoppers throughout the United States and be among the most prominent brands based on sales activity within the product industry. The laundry appliance brands in the national ranking included Whirlpool, Maytag, Bosch, LG, GE, Samsung, Kenmore, Frigidaire, Miele, Electrolux, Amana.
For more information about the Lifestory Research 2022, America's Most Trusted® Laundry Appliance study, visit https://www.lifestoryresearch.com/2022-americas-most-trusted-laundry-appliance
To view the online press release, please visit https://www.lifestoryresearch.com/press-release/2022-national-laundry-appliance-brand-study
About Lifestory Research®
Leaders, companies, and brands know that great ideas are only useful if they move people toward action. Lifestory Research is an independent, science-driven consumer insights and strategy consulting firm that ignites relationships between companies and audiences. We are passionate about customers, employees, brands, and the science of influence. We use quantitative and qualitative research to create customer insights, drive innovation, deliver brand strategy, and move people forward.
America's Most Trusted® is a consumer-based research program based on thousands of people's opinions actively shopping for products. To identify America's Most Trusted®, Lifestory Research conducts an ongoing annual survey in which people anonymously assess the trust they have in brands they encounter during their active search for specific products. The study uses well-established social science research practices that seek to adhere to the highest quality standards of consumer insight.
For more information, please visit www.lifestoryresearch.com
About Lifestory Research® and America's Most Trusted® Advertising/Promotional Rules:
www.lifestoryresearch.com/press-release-info-rules
America's Most Trusted® is a registered trademark of Lifestory Corporation.
SOURCE Lifestory Research
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.