Whirlpool Ranks Highest in Brand Trust in America's Most Trusted Study, Lifestory Research Reports

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Among the 11 most popular washer and dryer laundry appliances, Whirlpool is the most trusted brand in the America's Most Trusted® Study released today. According to the Lifestory Research 2022 America's Most Trusted Study, brand trust is critical among people searching for a new washer or dryer and Whirlpool is the brand people trust the most.

In the Lifestory Research 2022 America's Most Trusted® Study, 9,916 people were surveyed and asked opinions of washer and dryer laundry appliance brands. In study, consumers evaluate several brand equity metrics to understand brand trust. Whirlpol generated the highest Net Trust Quotient score (112.6) among shoppers and earned the #1 ranking in the 2022 Lifestory Research America's Most Trusted® study. This is the sixth time in which Whirlpool has been ranked #1 in the annual America's Most Trusted® Laundry Appliance study.

To be included in the national ranking, a brand needed to be known by shoppers throughout the United States and be among the most prominent brands based on sales activity within the product industry. The laundry appliance brands in the national ranking included Whirlpool, Maytag, Bosch, LG, GE, Samsung, Kenmore, Frigidaire, Miele, Electrolux, Amana.

