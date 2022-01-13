Tive and ExhibitForce Ensure Trade Show Assets Arrive On Time and In Full

BOSTON and HOUSTON, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tive, a leading real-time in-transit visibility provider, today announced a strategic partnership with ExhibitForce, a leading provider of solutions for event professionals that redefines best practices in overseeing every aspect of corporate events. The integration of data and insights from Tive and ExhibitForce's Solutions Suite provides exhibitors and event managers insights into critical shipment location and exhibit asset condition information in real-time, addressing a black box that has plagued the industry for years.
ExhibitForce brings over 20 years of professional experience redefining best practices in overseeing every aspect of event programs. EF Event Suite and EF Enterprise are the ERP solutions that drive company processes and Business Intelligence with 24/7 access to real-time data powering more than 240,000 professionals worldwide with award-winning cloud-based applications.
Tive is a leading provider of real-time supply chain visibility insights that helps companies actively manage their in-transit shipments by providing hyper-accurate location and condition with its industry-leading trackers.
The partnership between Tive and ExhibitForce is the first of its kind, focusing on providing real-time visibility for event assets, whether in transit or at show sites for Fortune 500 companies worldwide. Together, ExhibitForce & Tive provide the exhibit industry with a partnership that provides exhibit asset location and condition visibility for exhibitors conveniently integrated into the ExhibitForce platform.
"ExhibitForce recently partnered with Tive, and we could not be more excited," said Steve Gorham, President, ExhibitForce. "The integration of our two systems gives our clients an unprecedented level of real-time information and provides intelligent data about their shipments."
"The exhibit industry has a tremendous amount of expensive assets under management," said Dave Brown, Industry Executive, Tive. "Our expertise in helping people ensure shipments arrive on time and in full will be a perfect complement to the ExhibitForce suite. And we've already been recognized as a breakthrough technology in the exhibit house space."
About Tive
Tive is a leading provider of real-time supply chain visibility insights that help logistics professionals actively manage their in-transit shipments' location and condition. With Tive, shippers and logistics service providers (LSP) ensure shipments arrive on time and in full. Tive's solution provides data generated by its industry-leading trackers allowing clients to actively optimize their shipments, improve their customers' experience, and unlock supply chain insights in an actionable real-time manner. For more information, visit www.tive.com.
About ExhibitForce
ExhibitForce began development in 2001 and is a flexible portal for information management and communications. The result is more than 30% of Fortune 500 Companies worldwide trust ExhibitForce to help them drive measurable results. ExhibitForce brings 20+ years of experience as event management professionals. Our core sales team is comprised of Certified Trade Show Marketers ("CTSM"), which enables us to incorporate current industry standards and trends into our applications. Most importantly, we consult with our clients to continually evolve our applications and set best practices and industry standards.
Media Contact:
Jim Waters
jim@tive.com
SOURCE Tive, Inc.
