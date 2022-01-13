Global Pharmaceutical Industry Growth Opportunities for 2022: Integrated and RWE-supported Drug Development Platforms/Solutions to Improve User Experience

DUBLIN, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Pharmaceutical Industry Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pharmaceutical industry is witnessing dynamic trends following the coronavirus pandemic and is adapting to new challenges and opportunities. This study analyzes the 2021 highlights in the global pharmaceutical industry and provides forecasts for the next year and beyond.

It addresses the impact of innovative modalities, technologies, and recent drug approvals, such as gene and cell therapy, monoclonal antibodies,

RNA-based therapeutics, and the increasing use of health data through real-world evidence and artificial intelligence. The need to gain access to early-stage drugs and novel technologies has led to a higher rate of licensing and mergers with small biopharma that are developing the same. In addition, patient engagement has been driving digital partnerships centred around digital therapeutics, decentralized clinical trials, remote monitoring, and telemedicine.

The study also provides critical insights into the key regulatory, reimbursement, and policy updates for 2021, ranging from health data standardization and quality regulation to direct drug pricing negotiations and biosimilars & generics encouragement.

Key Topics Covered



1. Strategic Imperatives

2. Growth Opportunity Universe

Pharmaceuticals - Factors Affecting Growth

Growth Opportunity Analysis for the Global Pharmaceutical Industry

2021 Highlights and What to Expect in 2022

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Market Snapshot - Next-generation Biologics Modalities

Key FDA Approvals for Novel Drugs

Key M&A Deals

Key M&A Deals in the Pharma Industry

Key Product Licensing Deals

Key Digital Partnership Deals

Key Regulatory, Reimbursement, and Policy Updates

3. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Novel Drug Modalities and RNA Therapeutics Transforming R&D Productivity

Growth Opportunity 2: Integrated and RWE-supported Drug Development Platforms/Solutions to Improve User Experience

