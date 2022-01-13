Level Legal Reports 38% Revenue Growth for 2021, Adds Top-Tier Talent to Meet Accelerating Demand for Legal Services

DALLAS, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Level Legal, a leading provider of legal services supporting law firms, in-house legal departments, and government agencies globally, today announced company expansion of two new strategic additions to its executive team, bringing total hires for the year up to eight, and an impressive 38% increase in year-over-year revenues. The two recent hires add to its senior team: Sandrene Ryan has been named senior director of recruitment and Jeff Cole will take over as executive vice president of business development. Ryan will focus on developing and fine-tuning Level Legal's concierge service model to engage contractors, while Cole will focus on revenue growth including leading and expanding the sales organization.

Recently recognized by the American Lawyer Industry Awards for Best Provider Collaboration, Level Legal is globally known as the trusted right hand for attorneys and legal departments dealing with privacy, data governance, compliance, regulatory, antitrust, and eDiscovery issues. Clients span a multitude of industries in the U.S. and internationally, with a particular focus on M&A matters, which have increased in number and complexity following heightened antitrust scrutiny from regulators.

Much of Level Legal's growth in 2021 is attributable to client referrals from law firms who previously worked with the company on high-stakes matters and were met with outstanding service.

The company's client relationships have grown stronger in all areas of its business as it continues to cultivate a single-point-of-contact business model and deliver its unique "concierge service" to the marketplace – a commitment to providing tailored solutions for all customers, whether they are Fortune 500 corporate legal departments or boutique law firms.

"More and more law firms have been turning to us for help with large-scale, highly complex regulatory matters so they can meet stringent production deadlines without sacrificing quality and accuracy," said Level Legal CEO Joey Seeber. "In response to this and other trends, we are proactively expanding our team to ensure we can continue to meet accelerating demand while fulfilling our ongoing commitment to delivering optimized levels of service. Both Jeff and Sandy are proven leaders in their respective areas of expertise."

Ryan joins Level Legal from KLDiscovery and an extensive career in legal recruiting, including strategic roles at Diamond Recruitment, Epiq Systems, De Novo Legal, and Update Legal. "At Level Legal there is a great opportunity to help develop a team of legal professionals who are passionate about advancing the industry. I am excited about the deep impact we can make by presenting our tailored brand of professional services to both our clients and candidates," Ryan said.

Cole's experience in business development and legal includes senior U.S. and international roles at Clarus, Consilio, Equivalent Data, and IKON Office Solutions. "I joined Level Legal because it is evident that the customer is front and center in everything they do," Cole said. "They achieve this by providing unparalleled support with best-in-class people. I believe the potential is unlimited."

"We have some aggressive expansion goals for 2022 ranging from revenue growth to recruitment and infrastructure investment," said Seeber. "We will see the full development of our contractor concierge program and additions to the business development team. Bringing Sandy and Jeff on board is a crucial step in meeting those targets and delivering optimized service models as our key differentiator in the ALSP market."

About Level Legal

Level Legal is a global legal services provider with a long-standing track record of successfully supporting the world's leading law firms, corporations, financial institutions, and governments on groundbreaking and business-critical matters. Our lawyers, data analysts, technologists, and litigation support professionals deliver a personalized experience and stellar results. Our commitment, values, and legal expertise means our clients know they can count on us when it matters most.

Level Legal's expertise in eDiscovery and document review focuses on antitrust and competition, audits and internal investigations, regulatory compliance, and high-stakes litigation. For more information visit http://www.levellegal.com

Media Contact

Danielle Kane, Plat4orm, +1 631-539-1377, danielle@plat4orm.com

Martha MacPherson, Level Legal, 972.588.4632, mmacpherson@levellegal.com

Twitter

SOURCE Level Legal