TRIBECA LAWSUIT LOANS OFFERS FINANCIAL SECURITY TO VICTIMS OF SEXUAL HARASSMENT

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recognizing the pervasiveness of sexual harassment in the workplace and elsewhere, Tribeca Lawsuit Loans offers litigation funding to claimants who have filed lawsuits against the employers and educational institutions that exploited and victimized them.
Although sexual harassment often manifests itself as unwelcome advances or touching, improper remarks, or inappropriate humor, its goal is not primarily sex. Rather, the perpetrator seeks to gain power and control by targeting someone because of gender.
Sexual harassment is pervasive. Surveys show that 40% to 60% of women reported experiencing sexual harassment on the job. When women are the victims, they are nine times more likely to quit, five times more likely to transfer, and three times more likely to lose jobs than men after being harassed because of their gender.
Historically, many victims declined to come forward because they feared retaliation by their abusers or that others would not take them seriously. Rory Donadio, Founder and CEO of Tribeca Lawsuit Loans, recognizes that the tide may be changing. "The 'Me, Too' movement has helped women understand that they have power in these situations. They feel more confident that coming forward will bring a measure of justice, satisfaction, and peace."
"But unfortunately," observes Donadio, "some victims suffer financial insecurity when they are fired, demoted, or forced to leave a job because of sexual harassment. That's where a lawsuit loan can help."
Many who suffer sexual harassment must seek satisfaction in the courts. For those who file lawsuits, Tribeca offers financial assistance in the form of lawsuit loans. A lawsuit loan allows a qualifying plaintiff to access a future recovery long before the court approves a settlement.
A lawsuit loan is not a traditional loan. Borrowers do not make payments over time. Instead, Tribeca purchases a piece of the litigation and is paid out of settlement funds. That way, presettlement funding carries no risk for the claimant. If the plaintiff loses the court case for any reason, Tribeca will not seek repayment of the funds it advanced.
Per Donadio, "Tribeca tries to be sensitive to the emotional upheaval that many victims of sexual harassment continue to suffer throughout the lawsuit process. To avoid adding fuel to that fire, we have designed our application process to be as stress-free and straightforward as possible." Once the client provides some basic information about the lawsuit, Tribeca contacts the plaintiff's attorney for the information necessary to process the request. Then, once the application is approved, Tribeca will deposit the proceeds into the client's preferred bank account, usually within 24 hours.
If you or someone you know has filed a claim of sexual harassment, rest assured that Tribeca's lawsuit loan specialists are here to help. They will work hard to facilitate the presettlement loan process. You can reach them at (866) 388-2288, or if you prefer, you can start the application process at tribecalawsuitloans.com.
Contact: Candice Payrovi
Email: candice.payrovi@tribecacapllc.com
Phone: (866) 388-2288
SOURCE Tribeca Capital Group, LLC
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.