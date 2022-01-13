TROPICAL SMOOTHIE CAFE® JAZZING UP THE NEW YEAR WITH CAJUN-INSPIRED MENU

ATLANTA, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tropical Smoothie Cafe jazzes up the new year with the return of bold flavored fan favorites, the Cajun Shrimp Wrap, the Cajun Shrimp Salad and the Hurricane Smoothie, beginning Jan. 19 through April 19.
Inspired by the legendary New Orleans cocktail, the bold, tangy Hurricane Smoothie packs a punch with passionfruit, pineapple, orange juice and sweet dark cherries. Guests can add even more zing with a strawberry- or lime-flavored edible straw, which can be added to any smoothie order for a small charge.
Also returning are two Cajun-inspired shrimp dishes. The Cajun Shrimp Wrap features seasoned shrimp, dirty rice, creole sauce, cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, tomato and green onions in a toasted wrap. The Cajun Shrimp Salad is made with seasoned shrimp, dirty rice, cheddar cheese, tomato and green onions, served on a bed of romaine lettuce with creamy creole dressing on the side.
"Our guests have been loving our cocktail-inspired smoothies, and the Hurricane Smoothie has the fruit-forward flavor that is a delicious treat to enjoy anytime," said Tropical Smoothie Cafe, LLC Chief Marketing Officer Deborah von Kutzleben. "Our Cajun Shrimp dishes feature bold bayou flavors and tender shrimp that guests really enjoy as a break from the ordinary. Our shrimp items were extremely popular last year, so we're encouraging guests to take advantage of this promotion while it lasts."
Guests can order the new menu items in-cafe, online at tropicalsmoothiecafe.com or with the Tropical Smoothie Cafe app for quick, convenient pickup, curbside or delivery.
About Tropical Smoothie Cafe®
Tropical Smoothie Cafe is a national fast-casual cafe concept inspiring a healthier lifestyle with more than 1,040 locations nationwide. Serving better-for-you smoothies, wraps, sandwiches and flatbreads, Tropical Smoothie Cafe also offers upgraded app technology and enhanced mobile ordering capabilities to further elevate the digital and dine-in cafe experience and emphasize the brand's focus on convenience. The rapidly growing franchise has received numerous accolades including rankings in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500, Forbes' Best Franchises and Franchise Times' Fast & Serious list, as well as the Franchise Times' Top 200+ ranking. Notably, the franchise was also recognized on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers and Shakers, Nation's Restaurant News' Top 200 and Top 10 Fastest-Growing Chains, and Restaurant Business' America's Favorite Chains.
