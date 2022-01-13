BookJane Offers Emergency Implementation Of Shift Fulfillment Platform To Address Healthcare Staffing Crisis

TORONTO, Jan. 13, 2022 /CNW/ - In response to the devastating impact of the Omicron wave, BookJane has announced that they are offering emergency implementation of their shift fulfillment platform to help address the worsening staffing crisis.
BookJane's platform makes it easy to fill shifts by automatically calling out and scheduling available staff, filling critical shifts in as little as 30 seconds. Facilities can improve the utilization of front-line staff, address potentially dangerous staffing shortages and centralize organization-wide communications - all in one place.
As Omicron cases continue to surge across North America and the healthcare sector experiences dangerously low staffing levels, maximizing staff usage and efficiency is the last recourse to fight off a devastating collapse.
"This is a crucial time for the healthcare sector." Says Curtis Khan, CEO of BookJane, "Omicron has influenced the worst staffing crisis in history, and hospitals, senior care facilities, and public health units are all stretched to their limits trying to fill shifts daily. With the peak of the Omicron surge approaching in the coming weeks, prioritizing flexible staffing solutions is the only way of ensuring you can operate at maximum efficiency.
"I want everyone working on the frontlines to know that BookJane is determined to help in any way we can. We are currently working with healthcare leaders around the clock to deploy emergency shift fulfillment services and provide critical shift coverage. If you are struggling with shift fulfillment or interested in better optimizing your staff, I encourage you to reach out."
Organizations can be onboarded in as little as one week without large involvement from internal teams. If you would like to learn more about how BookJane can help your organization through this time, please reach out here .
ABOUT BOOKJANE
BookJane is an award-winning staff management platform transforming the way 700+ healthcare facilities across North America schedule and fulfill shifts. Their all-in-one platform streamlines complex scheduling, connecting qualified internal and external workers to open shifts through their centralized Mobile App. With BookJane, organizations can easily engage staff, manage open shifts and fulfill vacancies with automated and rule-based shift callouts, eliminating the administrative burden of scheduling, so they can focus on what matters most: caring for residents.
Learn more at www.bookjane.com. Connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.
MEDIA CONTACT: Mallory Tretter, Senior Marketing Manager, BookJane, 416-859-2229, mallory.tretter@bookjane.com
SOURCE BookJane.com
