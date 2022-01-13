SoftwareReviews Names the Best Unified Communications as a Service Platforms

TORONTO, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - SoftwareReviews, a leading source for insights on the software vendor landscape, has recently published its 2022 Unified Communications as a Service Data Quadrant Awards. Four vendors have been identified as gold medalists.
Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) software delivers communication services on a single unified platform over the cloud. Software features include email, video conferencing, chat and instant messaging, collaboration, and file sharing. It is also sometimes referred to as Unified Communications (UC) or Unified Communications & Collaboration (UC&C).
"Communications and collaboration technologies are increasingly entwining with customer experience platforms," explains Thomas Randall, Senior Research Analyst at Info-Tech Research Group. "This evolution gives staff the benefit of monitoring and keeping track of customer journeys, lead generation, and loyalty management without leaving their single pane of glass."
The best UCaaS vendors recognized by SoftwareReviews have received high scores on the organization's Emotional Footprint Diamond, which is informed by verified survey data collected from real end-users.
The Net Emotional Footprint (NEF) of each software vendor is a result of aggregated emotional response ratings across the areas of service, negotiation, product impact, conflict resolution, strategy, and innovation. The NEF is a powerful indicator of overall user sentiment toward the vendor and its product from the software user's point of view.
The 2022 Unified Communications as a Service Gold Medalists are as follows:
- Google Voice, +94 NEF, is loved by its customers for its exceptional features.
- Zoom Phone, +91 NEF, exceeded user expectations for their smooth implementation process and strategy.·
- Microsoft Teams, +86 NEF, ranked strongly for web and desktop conferencing.·
- Cisco Webex Calling, +85 NEF, scored high for including audio transcription services.
"Customers are benefiting from organizations that have fast access to information, as it can offer better issue resolution and provides personalized interactions," says Thomas Randall. "UCaaS vendors moving in line with this trend will push ahead of their competitors, with SoftwareReviews' UCaaS data quadrant reflecting the current state of this shifting marketspace. Major players in this space are all positioned as market leaders and are investing heavily in their customer experience solutions."
To learn more about SoftwareReviews, the Data Quadrant, and how to improve the software selection process, visit www.softwarereviews.com and connect via LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.
Supporting Resources
About SoftwareReviews
SoftwareReviews, a division of Info-Tech Research Group, is backed by two decades of IT research and advisory experience. By collecting real data from verified IT and business professionals, the SoftwareReviews methodology produces detailed and authentic insight into the experience of evaluating and purchasing software.
SOURCE SoftwareReviews
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.