Betterworks Wins 2021 Brandon Hall Excellence in Technology Gold Award

MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Betterworks, a company that helps businesses align, develop and activate the workforce for business growth with its Continuous Performance Management® software solutions, recently was awarded a Brandon Hall Group gold award for excellence for the company's integrations and platform expansions that connect performance management strategy, goals, and outcomes directly to employee development.

The Betterworks continuous performance management, employee engagement, OKRs (objectives and key results), and goal setting platform ensures better manager-employee communication, a heightened collaboration between teams, and ultimately, better job satisfaction and ROI.

"Winning this award affirms Betterworks' continuous efforts to deliver exceptional performance management tools that enhance the employee experience, and demonstrates that powerful innovations are built through collaborative effort," said Doug Dennerline, CEO and Executive Chairman, Betterworks. "Today's forward-thinking HR leaders are looking to adopt a continuous performance management process that enables employee development and drives company ROI. I'm proud of our team for championing this work and I am honored that Brandon Hall recognizes our efforts."

"Technology has never been more critical for success in human capital management than it is today. We were thrilled to see many new innovations in all areas, but especially related to the future of work," said Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer and awards program head, Rachel Cooke. "Thanks to the many innovations from our Excellence in Technology winners, organizations have many compelling options as they make important decisions on how to leverage technology to drive their people strategies."

"HCM solution providers must be experts and visionaries in technology, but they also must have the ability to anticipate the diverse needs of employers as they work to adapt to ongoing change," Brandon Hall Group CEO Mike Cooke said. "This requires a blend of curiosity, empathy, and agility that is difficult to achieve. We have seen an extraordinary level of insight and creativity from our Excellence in Technology winners that has been exciting to see."

The Betterworks' win was announced on December 9, 2021. The winners are listed at https://excellenceawards.brandonhall.com/winners/.

A panel of veteran independent senior industry experts, and Brandon Hall Group senior analysts, and executives evaluated the entries based upon the following criteria:



Product: What was the product's breakthrough innovation?

Unique differentiators: What makes the product unique and how does it differ from any competing products?

Value proposition: What problem does the product solve and/or what need does this product address?

Measurable results: What are the benefits customers can expect to experience as a result of using this product?

About Betterworks

Betterworks closes the loop between people, strategy, and results, enabling organizations to align even their most sprawling, dynamic teams. Industry leaders such as Intuit, Freddie Mac, Asurion, Udemy, Vertiv, HCSC, and the University of Phoenix rely on Betterworks to accelerate strategic growth by supporting transparent goal-setting, enabling continuous performance, and gleaning real-time employee engagement insights.

Betterworks is backed by Kleiner Perkins and Emergence Capital. John Doerr, iconic investor, OKR pioneer, and author of New York Times Best Seller "Measure What Matters," is a board member, and Josh Bersin, global HR thought leader, serves as an advisor. For more information, visit http://www.betterworks.com.

About Brandon Hall Group

Brandon Hall Group operates the largest and longest running awards program in Human Capital Management. As an independent HCM research and analyst firm they conduct studies in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Talent Acquisition, and HR/Workforce Management. These benchmark studies help organizations by providing strategic insights for executives and practitioners responsible for growth and business results.

Coupling the research studies with the best practice from the awards, Brandon Hall Group has helped more than 10,000 clients globally and more than 28 years of delivering world-class research and advisory. At the core of our offerings is a membership program that combines research, benchmarking, and unlimited access to data and analysts. Membership enables executives and practitioners to make the right decisions about people, processes, and systems, coalesced with analyst advisory services which aim to put the research into action in a way that is practical and efficient.

Brandon Hall Group has also launched professional certifications for business and human capital management professionals to upskill themselves and gain credentials for career advancement. (http://www.brandonhall.com)

