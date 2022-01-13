Fast Casual Restaurants Market in the US to Grow by USD 28.80 Bn| Demand for Innovation and Customization in Food Menus to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fast Casual Restaurants Market in US by Product (North American Food, Italian Food, Mexican Food, and Others) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offerings. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has been proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the fast casual restaurants market in US between 2020 and 2025 is USD 28.80 bn. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Driver
- Market Challenge
The demand for innovation and customization in food menus is driving the growth of the market. The demand for new flavors, a combination of food infused with bold flavors, and premium alternatives is on the rise in the US. The tastes of customers are constantly evolving, which is increasing the demand for exotic cuisine. This demand for innovative and exotic-flavored fast food is highly prevalent among millennials. People from this age group seek options that allow customization of food based on their calorie intake per day. The growing awareness of nutritious and low-calorie diets is the main reason for customization.
However, factors such as intense competition from quick service restaurants will challenge market growth.
The fast casual restaurants market in US is segmented by product (North American food, Italian food, Mexican food, and others). The North American food segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. This segment includes chicken wings, burgers, BBQ, sandwiches, and other North American dishes. The major consumers of sandwiches, burgers, or other quick-serve foods on a daily basis in the US are children and teenagers, who obtain more than half of their daily diet requirements from these foods. To cater to the daily nutritional requirements of children and teenagers, fast casual restaurants in the US include many healthy meal options in their menus. Hence, due to the increasing demand for convenient meal options, the fast casual restaurants market in the US is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.
Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings
- Amergent Hospitality Group Inc. - The company owns, operates, and franchises fast casual and full service restaurants brands such as little big burger, Hooters, and BGR, among others.
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. - The company operates fast casual restaurants through its subsidiary Pizzeria Locale.
- Five Guys Enterprises LLC - The company operates fast casual restaurant chain offering sandwiches, hot dogs, and French fries, among others.
- Jimmy Johns Franchisor SPV LLC - The company operates fast casual restaurant chain offering gourmet sandwiches.
- Noodles and Co. - The company operates fast casual restaurants that serve pasta dishes, soups, salads, and appetizers, among others.
