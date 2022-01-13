Stainmaster, Arizona Tile, and Armstrong Rank Highest in Trust in America's Most Trusted Study, Lifestory Research Reports

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Lifestory Research released the results for three different flooring product category studies from the 2022 America's Most Trusted® Study. Stainmaster, Arizona Tile, and Armstrong each were ranked #1 in brand trust within their respective product categories in the study.

America's Most Trusted® is a study of people actively shopping or considering a product and have formed an opinion of the brand. The research program marks its tenth year in 2022, in which over 50,000 opinions were collected to identify the brands people trust the most. Trust is measured through the Lifestory Research Net Trust Quotient Score, which determines customers that are trust advocates and trust antagonists. This year the America's Most Trusted® Study measured brand trust in 53 product classes in which the most recognized brands are evaluated by people actively considering a product.

The 3 flooring product studies released today examine brand trust within the categories of carpet, ceramic tile, and hard surface flooring (Laminate, Vinyl & Wood Flooring). The 2022 ranking for each product category is based on people surveyed in the prior year between January and December in the United States who indicated they were actively shopping for the product for their home.

America's Most Trusted® Carpet

The Lifestory Research 2022 America's Most Trusted® Carpet earning the 5 Star Trust Rating is Stainmaster. Stainmaster received the highest Net Trust Quotient score (112.8) and earned the #1 ranking of most trusted carpet brand. The ranking is based on 4,452 people surveyed while actively shopping for new carpet for their home. The brands in the study included Stainmaster, Karastan, Mohawk, Couristan, Shaw, Phenix, Masland, Kaleen, Stanton, and Anderson Tuftex. This is the third year in a row in which consumers chose Stainmaster as America's Most Trusted® Carpet Brand. For more information about the Lifestory Research 2022, America's Most Trusted® Carpet study, visit https://www.lifestoryresearch.com/2022-americas-most-trusted-carpet-flooring

America's Most Trusted® Ceramic Tile Flooring

The Lifestory Research 2022 America's Most Trusted® Ceramic Tile Flooring earning the 5 Star Trust Rating is Arizona Tile. Arizona Tile received the highest Net Trust Quotient score (101.4) and earned the #1 ranking of most trusted flooring tile brand. The ranking is based on 3,396 people surveyed while actively shopping for a new tile flooring for their home. The brands in the study included Arizona Tile, Interceramic, American Olean, Marazzi Tile, Shaw, Dal-Tile, Summitville Tile, Monarch Tile, Jeffrey Court, Crossville, Porcelanosa, and Florida Tile. For more information about the Lifestory Research 2022, America's Most Trusted® Ceramic Tile Flooring study, visit https://www.lifestoryresearch.com/2022-americas-most-trusted-flooring-tile

America's Most Trusted® Laminate, Vinyl & Wood Flooring

The Lifestory Research 2022 America's Most Trusted® Laminate, Vinyl & Wood Flooring brand earning the 5 Star Trust Rating is Armstrong. Armstrong received the highest Net Trust Quotient score (108.0) and earned the #1 ranking of most trusted laminate, vinyl and wood flooring brand. The ranking is based on 5,401 people surveyed while actively shopping for new laminate, vinyl or wood flooring. The brands in the study included Armstrong, Pergo, Andersen, Bruce, Mohawk, Shaw, Mannington, Tarkett, and Congoleum. For more information about the Lifestory Research 2022, America's Most Trusted® Laminate, Vinyl & Wood Flooring study, visit https://www.lifestoryresearch.com/2022-americas-most-trusted-laminate-vinyl-wood-flooring

About Lifestory Research®

Leaders, companies, and brands know that great ideas are only useful if they move people toward action. Lifestory Research is an independent, science-driven consumer insights and strategy consulting firm that ignites relationships between companies and audiences. We are passionate about customers, employees, brands, and the science of influence. We use quantitative and qualitative research to create customer insights, drive innovation, deliver brand strategy, and move people forward.

America's Most Trusted® is a consumer-based research program based on thousands of people's opinions actively shopping for products. To identify America's Most Trusted®, Lifestory Research conducts an ongoing annual survey in which people anonymously assess the trust they have in brands they encounter during their active search for specific products. The study uses well-established social science research practices that seek to adhere to the highest quality standards of consumer insight.

