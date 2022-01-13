HICKMAN SHEARER PARTNERS WITH CA GLOBAL PARTNERS TO SELL ASSETS ON BEHALF OF THE ADMINISTRATORS OF ARENA TELEVISION LIMITED

LONDON, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CA Global Partners - a global leader in asset management and capital recovery and Hickman Shearer - a leading capital asset valuation, management and used equipment sales company, today announced they will conduct a live and online auction of a selection of over 3,000 pieces of high quality and well maintained outside broadcast and TV production equipment on behalf of Kroll LLP, the administrators of Arena Television Limited (in Administration).
The assets, which include outside broadcast trailers and rigid trucks, Sony and Grass Valley camera channels, Canon and Fujinon lenses, EVS, sound and vision equipment, will be sold by negotiated sale and an online and onsite auction over a three day period, beginning on the 22nd February 2022. The full catalogue of assets will be available to view online in the coming weeks, and items will be available to view onsite prior to the public auction.
Hickman Shearer and CA Global Partners combine decades of experience buying, selling, operating and valuing assets in the industrial and commercial industries across Australia, the UK, Europe, North America and Asia Pacific.
"This partnership presented a complete solution for Kroll LLP, combining best-in-class asset valuation and disposition services with the certainty of recoveries for the creditors of Arena Television" said Tim Chapman, Managing Director of Hickman Shearer. "This is a genuinely unique opportunity to purchase equipment from the closure of a major UK business in the outside broadcast space and although the auctions will be held in the UK the sale is expected to attract a global audience of prospective buyers to deliver maximum recoveries to our client." said Dan Main, EMEA Director of CA Global Partners.
For a more detailed asset list and to register your interest in the auction, please visit arenatvsale.com.
Contact:
Auction Inquiries
Tim Chapman
Hickman Shearer
tchapman@hickman-shearer.co.uk
+44 7508 909 961
Dan Main
CA Global Partners
dmain@cagp.com
+44 7422 358 348
Media Inquiries
Ivan MacQuisten
IMacQ
ivan@imacq.com
+44 7842 201 292
SOURCE CA Global Partners
