THE ASSOCIATION OF QUEBEC HEALTH INDUSTRY SUPPLIERS (AFISQ) CEASES ITS ACTIVITIES AND ENTRUSTS ITS MISSION TO MEDTECH CANADA

MONTREAL, Jan. 13, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Association of Quebec Health Industry Suppliers (AFISQ), after 25 years serving manufacturers and distributors in Quebec, has chosen to cease its activities as of January 1, 2022. Bringing together up to fifty companies in the medical technology sector, AFISQ has played a key role over time in establishing a favorable climate for doing business with the health network.

The evolution of the market, the consolidations of companies and the increasingly demanding and complex business environment have prompted the members of AFISQ to review its business model. It's the option of dissolving the association and transferring the membership of its members not already associated to Medtech Canada, a national association, which has been retained by the members of AFISQ.

"In recent years, it has unfortunately become increasingly difficult to provide adequate service to members of the industry. Market players have come together and resolving issues has become increasingly complex, especially for a relatively small association like AFISQ. The resources needed to accomplish the Association's mission are beyond its capabilities. The transition of membership to Medtech Canada is the appropriate course of action, "explains Pierre Bourgon, President of AFISQ. He adds that "Members will greatly benefit from the level of support that Medtech Canada offers, including its pan-Canadian reach. I am proud to have been able to serve the industry over the past few years and I am confident for the future with Medtech Canada."

"Medtech Canada is very proud to welcome this very dynamic group of companies that are important in the ecosystem of suppliers to the health sector in Quebec," said Benoit Larose, vice-president Quebec of Medtech Canada. "We will seize the opportunity of the arrival of the AFISQ group at Medtech Canada to launch specific initiatives to serve the needs of Quebec SMEs and we believe that AFISQ's decision to entrust us with its mission will be an opportunity to highlight the important contribution of Quebec SMEs to the activities of the Quebec health system," he added.

AFISQ members who will be added to the Medtech Canada membership will immediately benefit from the Medtech Canada network across the country.

AFISQ takes this opportunity to thank its members for their trust, as well as all the clients, stakeholders and partners of the Quebec health network, and underlines the commitment of its members and its board of directors to the Quebec health care system.

The Association of Quebec Health Industry Suppliers (AFISQ) was created in July 1997 by a small group of medical product distributors operating in Quebec. With only a handful of members at its inception, AFISQ quickly grew to over fifty members with an annual business volume exceeding one billion dollars.

Medtech Canada is the national association representing the Canadian medical technology industry. In Quebec, it has more than 369 equipment, devices and services companies used in the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and health problems. The medical technology sector represents nearly 14,000 jobs in Quebec.

SOURCE Medtech Canada