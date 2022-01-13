Datamaran Named 2022 BIG Innovation Award Winner for Technology

LONDON, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading ESG technology company, Datamaran, today announced that it has been named a winner in the 2022 BIG Innovation Awards presented by the Business Intelligence Group. Datamaran has been recognized for its patented technology, which C-Suite executives use to improve their materiality, risk management, board oversight, and reporting processes on ESG. It is the only automated solution available to achieve a data-driven business process for material risk identification and monitoring, with real-time analytics on associated regulatory, competitive, and reputational risks.
"Datamaran is trusted by C-Suite executives as a sort of 'insurance policy' when it comes to ESG risk management, particularly in light of the disruptions resulting from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic," said Datamaran's CEO Marjella Lecourt-Alma. "This global recognition highlights our commitment to providing our clients with the opportunity to gain concrete strategic opportunities and operational efficiencies, ensuring that they can address these critical market issues in a challenging and rapidly evolving environment."
Most recently, Datamaran launched Datamaran for Executives, which responds to three core needs of corporate leaders: to fill the information gap between the Board and Executive Management teams; make materiality process a useful and strategic decision-making process; and be proactive with insight into emerging issues in order to drive sustainable development forward.
"Innovation is driving growth in the global economy," said Maria Jimenez, chief operating officer of the Business Intelligence Group. "We are thrilled to be honoring Datamaran as they are one of the organizations leading this charge and helping humanity progress."
Organizations from across the globe submitted their recent innovations for consideration in the BIG Innovation Awards. Nominations were then judged by a select group of business leaders and executives who volunteer their time and expertise to score submissions.
Powered by artificial intelligence, Datamaran is a cloud-based Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform that identifies and monitors over 400 external risk factors—including ESG, innovation and technology and geopolitical issues—on an ongoing basis. It enables a near real-time assessment of material ESG risks that can be tailored to a client's sector, geography, or stakeholder context, by scanning the regulatory, media, and corporate disclosure environments. This approach was recently recognized as best practice by the regulatory body EFRAG.
The global company works with C-Suite executives from companies including Cisco, Walgreens Boots Alliance, JPMorgan, and Philips, as well as top-tier partners. Most recently, Datamaran announced a partnership with Deloitte Risk Advisory B.V.
About Datamaran
Datamaran is the only software analytics platform in the world that identifies and monitors external risks, including ESG. Trusted by blue-chip companies and top-tier partners, it brings a data-driven business process for external risk and materiality analysis. In-house - at any time. Datamaran's patented technology offers real-time analytics on strategic, regulatory, and reputational risks, specific to your business and value chain.
About Business Intelligence Group
The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.
SOURCE Datamaran
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
