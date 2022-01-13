Moving Healthcare from the Exam Room to the Living Room with Mytonomy's first TV channel on the Roku® platform

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mytonomy, the industry leader in video-centric patient-engagement, announced the release of its first TV channel for the Roku® platform. Mytonomy's award-winning Cloud for Healthcare, used by leading hospitals and providers across the country, is now making it easy for healthcare systems to close gaps in care and transition patients from hospital to home through its streaming app available on the Roku platform.

"We are so excited to announce the launch of Mytonomy's first TV channel for the Roku platform which is a major extension of our Cloud for Healthcare, putting originally produced clinically-rich TV episodes onto the big screen. Mytonomy's video-based engagement platform now enables healthcare providers to create their own TV channel on the Roku platform to educate and inform their patients and communities with accurate, trusted healthcare information that is engaging and exciting to watch," said Mytonomy CEO and Co-founder Anjali Kataria.

"Mytonomy's channel on the Roku platform is designed to be white-labeled by health systems so providers can get their brand, their doctors and nurses and trusted medical advice right next to major streaming services like Netflix or YouTube for instance," said Kataria. "Now, doctors and nurses can reach patients and caregivers 24/7 by shifting care instructions from the exam room to the living room."

Along with patients' favorite movie and streaming channels like Disney+ and ESPN, they will be able to access their healthcare videos in the comfort of their own homes or in a provider setting. After being discharged from heart surgery, knee replacement, or any major procedure, you can now watch educational videos on full recovery at home. Mytonomy's award-winning educational content will integrate with other connected TV platforms including LG, Sharp, Samsung, Apple TV+ and Amazon Fire.

Using the science of microlearning, Mytonomy's video education works the same way patients' brains do, letting them learn more in less time. Integrating Mytonomy's brief focused learning episodes on the Roku platform, a platform that consumers are already using, makes patient engagement continuous and organic from the healthcare setting to home.

"With home being the new epicenter of care, there's no need for a healthcare system's patient education video library to be limited to in-patient units," said Vinay Bhargava, Mytonomy President and Co-founder. "With Mytonomy's presence on TV streaming platforms like Roku, healthcare systems are presented with a more efficient way to invest their brand marketing dollars. When patients have questions, our channel keeps patients within a healthcare system instead of sending them outward to a search engine or third-party site."

For more information please go to https://www.mytonomy.com/healthcare-tv-roku.

Mytonomy Inc., based in Bethesda, MD is a leader in enterprise cloud solutions for video-based patient engagement, experience, and healthcare microlearning education. We are reshaping the future of patient engagement so that patients can lead healthier, happier lives. Mytonomy's Cloud for Healthcare is a novel CRM that enables clinicians to work more efficiently, combat misinformation and enhance quality of care. Integrated with intelligent nudging to activate patients throughout their care journey, Mytonomy creates efficiencies for doctors and nurses by streaming broadcast-quality microlearning videos and delivering integrated communications to patients that adapts to each patient, delivering a tailored patient experience.

Mytonomy's Cloud for Healthcare is fully interoperable with all major EMRs and CRM solutions, covering 100+ conditions with over 2000 episodes that can be rapidly customized to each hospital, all delivered via a single engagement platform. Mytonomy has multiple validated studies achieved across major medical conditions demonstrating better results. Mytonomy is listed #835 on the 2021 Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies in the US and has won numerous recognitions for being Best-in-Class in patient engagement software and patient education content. To learn more about Mytonomy's Cloud for Healthcare, please visit http://www.mytonomy.com.

