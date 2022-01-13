Vertical Farms Can Grow Food that is Better than Organic

CORONA, Calif., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Container Technologies, Inc ACTX, announced that Vertical Farms like GrowPods can grow food that is better than organic. This is especially important with ongoing reports of dangerous pathogens contaminating our food supplies.
Companies like Square Roots – with backing from Elon Musk; Bowery Farming – with backing from Google, actress Natalie Portman, and singer Justin Timberlake; Plenty – with investment from Jeff Bezos (Amazon CEO) and Eric Schmidt (Chairman of Google); and Forward Greens – founded by a former executive at Intel and Apple; are now using technology to grow food that is ultra-clean and healthy.
"Vertical farming is poised to transform the future of agriculture because of its multiple benefits across the environment, food safety and supply chain," Ken Kaneko, founder of Forward Greens, said in an interview with Forbes. "Alongside the environmental benefits, these farms provide a significant safety factor that outdoor farming has difficulties in controlling, especially with fresh produce."
How can food be "Better that Organic?"
According to the National Pesticide Information Center, "Organic foods are not necessarily pesticide free."
Scientific American reports that dozens of chemicals are allowed to be used on organic farms, including pesticides, fungicides, and herbicides. "Many large organic farms use pesticides liberally," they reported. "They're organic by certification, but you'd never know it if you saw their farming practices."
Environmental benefits
According to Dell Technologies, Controlled Environment Agriculture shortens supply chains, so consumers can enjoy fresher food with "less food going bad, thereby reducing food waste, which is one of the top contributors to greenhouse gas emissions."
"Frankly, people are sick and tired of their food being contaminated, and they want better choices," said Doug Heldoorn, CEO of Advanced Container Technologies. "With GrowPods, there is virtually no risk of chemical residues or dangerous pathogens blowing over from nearby farms or cattle operations, so food is ultra-clean and safe."
