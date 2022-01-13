Savista Earns 2021 Great Place to Work Certification™

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Savista is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work® for the second year in a row. The award is based entirely on what colleagues say about their experience working at Savista. Colleague opinion that Savista is a Great Place to Work is once again significantly higher than the average U.S. company.
Colleagues expressed an incredible sense of pride working for Savista and its commitment to community support. Savista offers full time colleagues 40 hours of paid time to volunteer for a non-profit 501c3 organization plus a CARE program in which colleagues help each other. Savista colleagues value the purpose they provide in their professions and to communities.
Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.
"Great Place to Work Certification™ isn't something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. "Earning this designation means Savista is one of the best companies to work for in the country."
Notes Savista Chief Human Resource Officer Sherry Degnan, "Our culture places top priority on colleague satisfaction. This recognition reflects our colleagues' positive attitudes and dedication to the work we do to support our healthcare partnerships. We are honored to call ourselves a Great Place to Work."
About Savista
Savista™ partners with healthcare organizations to problem solve and deliver revenue cycle improvement services that enable their success, support their patients and nurture their communities. We collaborate with clients to craft patient engagement, HIM, revenue integrity and AR management solutions to achieve financial success. 4,000 colleagues strong, our global organization serves over 350 clients in the United States.
Savista is hiring.
Grow your career with an organization that puts its people first. Visit our careers page: https://savista.wd1.myworkdayjobs.com/Savista
About Great Place to Work Certification™
Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience.
Media Contact:
Victoria Ramsay, Communications
victoria.ramsay@savistarcm.com
SOURCE Savista
