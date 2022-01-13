Media advisory- Statistics Canada to hold a news conference to present highlights of first 2021 Census release

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 13, 2022 /CNW/ - On February 9, 2022, Statistics Canada will release the first results from the 2021 Census. The release on population and dwelling counts will explore how population growth and international and internal migration patterns have changed the fabric of Canada's provinces and territories, as well as its cities, towns and rural areas. This release will show their evolution since 2016 and particularly since the onset of the pandemic.

The release will be published in Statistics Canada's Daily at 8:30 a.m. eastern time on February 9, 2022. Information about subsequent releases throughout 2022 is available here.

The health and safety of members of the media and of our employees is a top priority for Statistics Canada. In accordance with public health guidelines for the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no media lockup for the 2021 Census data release on population and dwelling counts.

Statistics Canada officials will hold a news conference to present high-level national, provincial, and territorial findings for the first release from the 2021 Census. Officials will be available to answer questions from the media following their remarks.

On February 9 and the following days, Statistics Canada will also grant interviews regarding this 2021 Census data release. Members of the media are invited to submit their requests for interviews and/or custom tabulations ahead of the release date to the Media Hot Line .

Date

February 9, 2022

Time

9:30 AM to 10:30 AM (EST)

Location

The news conference will be held virtually.

Media will be able to ask questions via teleconference.

Toll-free dial-in number (Canada/US):

1-866-206-0153

Local dial-in number:

613-954-9003

Passcode: 3717315#

NOTE: To help ensure optimal simultaneous interpretation sound quality, journalists are encouraged to use a microphone (headphones/headset) or, when possible, a landline, and to avoid using speaker mode if queuing up for questions.

Members of the media are invited to submit their requests for interviews or data (cities and local) ahead of the release.

SOURCE Statistics Canada