5WPR Expands Financial Services PR Practice with Specialty Private Equity and Venture Capital Divisions

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announces today the creation of specialty private equity and venture capital divisions. As an extension of the financial services practice, these new specialty divisions service clients in need of niche communications and media relations services to maximize front- and back-end efficiency and ensure customer satisfaction.
5WPR counsels its clients on communicating to various audiences including investors, shareholders, regulators, and the general public, developing key messaging for highly sensitive business matters for sophisticated audiences and breaking down complex issues for the everyday investor. The interconnectedness of the agency's client base requires deep technical knowledge and media savvy.
"5W's leadership in financial communications through an ever-changing landscape has proven essential for our diverse array of financial services clients seeking to establish and build out their brands," said Matthew Caiola, 5WPR President, Corporate & Technology Practice. "Our team has developed unique expertise in these areas and established relationships and knowledge to position these companies at the forefront of their industry."
From activist investing and proxy fights to capital markets, consumer finance, insurance, and banking, 5WPR delivers results in financial public relations with a combination of market intelligence, strategic messaging, and timing. PR services offered to financial services and fintech clients include activist investor campaigns, investor relations, proxy solicitation, regulatory support, shareholder communications, and consumer finance.
About 5WPR
5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 250 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication. 5W was awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year and CEO Ronn Torossian, was named 2020 Entrepreneur of the Year by the American Business Awards.
SOURCE 5W Public Relations
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.