Seashell Unveils Inflation-Resistant Investment Product Alongside $6M Seed Round

SEATTLE, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seashell, the fintech company dedicated to building a consumer-first, modern banking and investment experience, emerged from stealth with the announcement of Seashell Save, an easy-to-use, high yield finance app offering up to 10% interest to users.
The company also announced a $6M seed funding round backed by a list of prominent investors with backgrounds in consumer finance, Web3, and government service. Co-led by Khosla Ventures and Kindred Ventures, the round also included Robinhood's co-founder and CEO Vlad Tenev, Shark Tank's Mark Cuban, unicorn investor Elad Gil, former CFTC Chairman and "CryptoDad" J. Christopher Giancarlo, Coinbase Ventures, and founders of Web3 projects including Terra, Solana, Avalanche, and Polygon.
"Smart savers should strongly consider using Seashell as a simple solution to beat rising prices," said Mark Cuban. Due to inflation, prices have risen 7.0% over the past year–the largest increase since 1982–leaving consumers searching for alternatives to bank interest rates, which have been trapped well below 1%.
Seashell.com offers users simple, smart, and secure ways to earn yields, automating the complex processes of managing money. After opening a verified account, users simply transfer money from their bank accounts and start earning steady interest in Seashell Save. The investment app is free to set up, and the company aims to provide higher yields than what most banks can offer, directly to its users.
"Higher interest rates exist, but they are hard to access for the average consumer," said Daryl Hok, founder and CEO of Seashell. "By prioritizing compliance and building an easy-to-use mobile app, Seashell.com aims to be the new, smarter home for your money, raising the tide for everyone."
Seashell is led by an experienced team from Google, Robinhood, Klarna, Snap, NerdWallet, and leading blockchain security firm CertiK, where Hok previously served as COO. The team is actively hiring engineering, marketing, and design talent to revamp today's archaic banking and investment experience through modern technologies and simplified products.
Highlights of Seashell Save:
- Free and easy: The Seashell app is available for iOS and Android devices. Verified users can simply complete the sign-up flow, connect their bank accounts, and start earning interest immediately upon transfer.
- Higher interest rates: Seashell Save offers up to 10% interest on users' funds, while providing the flexibility to redeem at any time without fees or penalties.
- Limited-time sign-up bonus: Seashell.com is offering a $10 sign-up bonus to each person who joins the waitlist. This sign-up bonus will immediately begin earning interest and be made available in the Seashell app.
The waitlist is now open at seashell.com.
About Seashell
Seashell is restoring the flow of money using modern technology, building consumer-friendly products to raise the tide for everyone. With Seashell Save, users can earn up to 10% interest on their cash, earning meaningful returns that can outpace the rising prices from inflation. Seashell Save prioritizes simplicity and convenience for the everyday user.
To learn more about Seashell, visit seashell.com or follow them on Twitter at @getSeashell.
