Propark Mobility Extends Texas Presence with Acquisition of Houston-Based Sovereign Services

HOUSTON, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Propark Mobility announced today that the company acquired Sovereign Services, a parking management provider in Houston, Texas.
"Sovereign Services is a phenomenal five-star parking management company. They have led the parking industry in Houston with a guest-first approach that strongly aligns with Propark's own values. We're thrilled to welcome them to Propark Mobility and collaborate with their team in Texas," said David Schmid, Propark's Chief Investment Officer.
For over 30 years, Sovereign Services has provided premier parking management services for hotels, restaurants, events, and healthcare facilities throughout the Houston area. The renowned company, whose founders will retire this year, will continue as Sovereign Services, but will be "powered by Propark." With the addition of Propark's proprietary parking technology and back-office support, Sovereign's expert team will leverage their industry knowledge and Houston presence to expand the company's portfolio, adding to more than 90 existing Sovereign and Propark locations.
"Sovereign Services was founded on a simple philosophy: the total commitment to the highest standards of service in the industry. With the power of Propark and its wide-ranging, back-office support, we will continue that Houston tradition and seek growth opportunities in markets throughout Texas. The future is bright, and we look forward to bringing our unique brand of five-star service to industries across the state," said Chris Rockwell, Sovereign Services' President.
About Propark Mobility
Propark Mobility is one of the country's largest privately-owned parking companies, providing full-service parking and mobility services for over 500 hospitality, healthcare, commercial and off-airport locations, in over 75 cities across the United States. For more information, please visit http://www.propark.com.
Media Contact
Dennis Safford, Propark, Inc., +1 (860) 856-4104, dennis.safford@propark.com
SOURCE Propark, Inc.
