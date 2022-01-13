Commvault Appoints Danielle Sheer as Chief Legal Officer

TINTON FALLS, N.J., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault CVLT, a recognized global enterprise leader in intelligent data services across on-premises, cloud, and software as a service (SaaS) environments, today announced Danielle Sheer as Chief Legal and Compliance Officer. She will lead the company's global legal and compliance teams and its governance, commercial, intellectual property, and privacy programs.
"Data management, protection, and governance has never been more complex or more critical," said Sanjay Mirchandani, President and CEO, Commvault. "Danielle's proven strategic leadership and deep experience managing complex global data privacy directives and cultures will enable us to set new standards and widen our lead as a trusted partner in this industry."
Sheer has repeatedly scaled data privacy and other global legal operations for public technology companies, led IPOs and transformative strategic transactions and integrations, and advised management and boards on governance and shareholder matters for SaaS and software technology firms.
"Enterprises globally understand that data drives business and appreciate that threats to their data – like ransomware – are significant and growing. The need for secure, intelligent data services is greater than ever. I am honored to join Sanjay and the Commvault leadership team in helping customers succeed in a data-driven world," added Sheer.
Sheer previously served as General Counsel at financial technology services company Bottomline and at cloud-backup SaaS solutions provider Carbonite. She currently serves on the Board of Directors of LinkSquares; the Leadership Board at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center; and on the Steering Committee for TechGC.
About Commvault
Commvault CVLT liberates business and IT professionals to do amazing things with their data by ensuring the fundamental integrity of their business. Its industry-leading Intelligent Data Services Platform empowers these professionals to store, protect, optimize, and use their data, wherever it lives. Delivering the ultimate in simplicity and flexibility to customers, its Intelligent Data Services Platform is available as software subscription, an integrated appliance, partner-managed, and software as a service—a critical differentiator in the market. For 25 years, more than 100,000 organizations have relied on Commvault, and today, every quarter, Metallic is doubling the number of customers who leverage it to modernize their environments as they look to SaaS for the future. Driven by its values—Connect, Inspire, Care, and Deliver—Commvault employs more than 2,700 highly-skilled individuals around the world. Visit Commvault.com or follow us at @Commvault.
SOURCE Commvault
