Cambridge Wilkinson Investment Banking Closes $150 Million Litigation Finance Credit Facility

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge Wilkinson ("CW") is pleased to announce the closing of a $150MM credit facility for an institutional caliber litigation finance lender which specializes in originating and underwriting loans that have a first priority claim on all revenues generated by the case collateral. In addition, all of our client's loans have full recourse to the borrower and have a personal guarantee by all equity partners of the law firm. Our client launched their first fund in 2018 and a second fund in 2019 and is continuing to grow rapidly as they are preparing to launch their third fund. Uses of this credit facility is to continue to scale their platform.

"We have continued significant demand from our alternative credit providers to structure facilities for specialty finance clients of all kinds. In this instance, we are fortunate enough to have worked with a litigation client with a fantastic track record and significant future pipeline. We much look forward to continuing to work with this client as they continue to scale their business," said Rob Bolandian, Partner and Global Head of Investment Banking at Cambridge Wilkinson.

About Us:

Cambridge Wilkinson is a leading global investment bank with the speed, connections, and the confidence to get transactions done. With a focus on middle market companies, we arrange debt and equity capital raises from $25 million to $5 billion and advise on mergers and acquisitions. In addition, we also provide flexible and scalable leverage facilities and credit facilities for private equity funds and alternative credit funds. We bring deep experience working with specialty finance institutions, real estate entities, funds as well as businesses spanning a variety of other industries. We offer unique access to a broad network of capital sources including large family offices, credit funds, banks, non-bank credit groups, insurance companies, private equity, sovereigns, and endowments.

All securities assignments are completed through Avalon Securities, Ltd. a FINRA member and SEC registered broker-dealer.

