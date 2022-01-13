CenTrak Launches TruFinder™ Mobile Application for Senior Living Communities

NEWTOWN, Pa., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuously addressing industry needs with cutting-edge Real-Time Location System (RTLS) technology, CenTrak today announces the launch of its TruFinder™ mobile application, introducing contact tracing capabilities and additional features to improve caregiver efficiency and community infection prevention. Available now on Apple iOS® and Android® at no charge to all new and existing TruView™ customers, the companion app represents the latest step in the ongoing development of the company's emergency alert and wander management system for senior living communities.

"Our team seeks to ensure crucial programs at senior living communities are properly invested in and accessible, especially during these challenging times," said Deric Blattenberger, CenTrak's General Manager of Senior Care. "The offerings within our mobile app will aid communities throughout their mission of continuously providing high-quality care and a safe environment. By using the app's accurate Location Tracing report, communities can conduct more informed risk assessments and implement quarantine protocols that won't impede care. TruFinder™'s asset search and mobile system management capabilities enable resource-constrained teams to be more efficient and focused on what matters most – their residents."

Providing the most convenient option to interact with TruView™, the app allows on-the-go users to quickly review the real-time location, as well as all past interactions, of residents, assets, and staff. By leveraging this data, the app's Location Tracing report enables leadership to view a complete history of any infected residents, the people the infected individuals encountered, the duration of their contact, and the precise location of the visit. Residents and staff members can then be assigned a precise risk level that will inform how they should quarantine. The contact tracing feature enhances both QAPI and infection prevention programs, ensuring communities can control any infection from spreading, implement the most appropriate response, and remain compliant with CMS and CDC regulations.

In addition to the contact tracing offering, the real-time location insights securely shared by TruFinder™ allow staff to verify any vital assets within a room prior to entering resident spaces for the first time. This approach saves on personal protective equipment (PPE) and lowers redundant interactions – improving efficiency and bolstering infection prevention. For further convenience, the app's camera access enables barcode scanning to manage system changes, like Geo-pendant assignments, and an option to add resident photos into system profiles.

Launched in 2019, TruView™ addresses a critical need for an accurate location-based emergency alerting and wander management system for senior care communities. The new mobile app was designed to enhance the efficiency of staff with mobile system management and prevent the spread of infections through a built-in contact tracing component. As communities continue navigating COVID-19 and strategizing for another flu season during the pandemic, CenTrak wants to ensure communities can access these new capabilities, on top of the benefits already offered by the TruView™ system, without any additional costs or technology implementation requirements.

