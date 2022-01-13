RCI to Participate in Sidoti Small Cap Conference on Jan. 19-20, 2022

HOUSTON, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. RICK CEO Eric Langan and CFO Bradley Chhay will present and host one-on-one meetings virtually with institutional investors at the Sidoti Virtual Winter Small-Cap Conference next week.
- The presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 19, at 2:30 PM ET
- RCI will also host virtual 1x1s on Wednesday and Thursday, Jan. 19-20
- To view the presentation or register for it in advance, visit: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_DnT4c9p_Q-mlJHM6nSjLTg
- To sign up for 1x1s or register for the event, visit: https://www.sidoti.com/events
- Registration is free and you don't need to be a Sidoti client
About Sidoti & Company
For more than two decades, Sidoti & Company (http://www.sidoti.com) has been a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on small and microcap companies and the institutions that invest their securities. The firm serves nearly 500 institutional clients in the U.S., Canada and the U.K., including many leading managers of portfolios with $200 million to $2 billion of assets.
About RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. RICK www.rcihospitality.com
With more than 50 units, RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is the country's leading company in gentlemen's clubs and sports bars/restaurants. Clubs in New York City, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Miami, Minneapolis, Denver, St. Louis, Charlotte, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Louisville, and other markets operate under brand names such as Rick's Cabaret, XTC, Club Onyx, Vivid Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, and Scarlett's Cabaret. Sports bars/restaurants operate under the brand name Bombshells Restaurant & Bar.
Media & Investor Contacts
Gary Fishman and Steven Anreder at 212-532-3232 or gary.fishman@anreder.com and steven.anreder@anreder.com
SOURCE RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc.
