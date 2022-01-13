Zonda Acquires Alpha Vision, Provider of Digital Site Maps, 3D Home Renderings and Interactive Floor Plan Technologies

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zonda today announced the acquisition of Alpha Vision, a premier technology provider of interactive floor plans, digital site maps, 3D and virtual reality home renderings, and sales engagement software for the home building and real estate industry. The move is one of many in a synergistic strategy that positions Zonda as a cornerstone in the industry. Alpha Vision complements Zonda's recent acquisitions of Canadian-based companies Urban Analytics (now Zonda Urban) and BuzzBuzzHome. These integral investments complement Zonda's proprietary data and platforms to provide an all-encompassing suite of services and products to the new home building industry.

"Bringing Alpha Vision into our fold is a pivotal achievement," said Jeff Meyers, CEO of Zonda. "Together with Zonda's unparalleled market presence and reach, we believe there is meaningful opportunity to accelerate usage and integration of these industry-leading technologies and products. Alpha Vision, together with our diverse product offerings, will not only give builders the tools they need to drive sales, but also provide meaningful user experiences and help buyers connect emotionally through this digital process."

Alpha Vision's suite includes the following products:



Alphaplans™ - Interactive floor plans consumers can customize and configure based on the builder's specifications.

Alphamaps™ - Interactive site maps that provide a bird's eye view of lot availability and showcases what homes can be built on those lots.

Alphacenter™ - Digital sales center that provides customizable sales tools for builders.

Alphaview™ - 2D and 3D photo-realistic digital renderings of homes.

Alphaimmersive™ - Virtual reality renderings that allow consumers to experience a virtual walkthrough of their home.

"Alpha Vision has established itself as a leading force in the industry," said Marc Lamoureux, CEO and co-founder of Alpha Vision. "For over 28 years, we have worked passionately at harnessing innovation technologies bringing our A-list of builders forward and ahead of the curve. We are excited to share this passion and join forces with Zonda."

This strategic move creates a powerful intersection between Alpha Vision's services and Zonda's listings and data businesses. The advanced capabilities of Alpha Vision's digital maps provide a unique and unprecedented consumer shopping experience. The digital project and community maps will allow for better visualization of projects within Zonda's data products and will contribute to Zonda's satellite-oriented artificial intelligence initiatives.

"There has never been a better time than now, in the midst of this digital transformation that will forever change our industry," continued Lamoureux. "We feel particularly blessed for aligning with a group that shares so similarly our passion, values and integrity."

