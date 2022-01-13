Mixed Martial Arts Equipment Market to Grow by USD 249.74 Mn | adidas AG and Century LLC Among Key Vendors | Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The mixed martial arts equipment market is estimated to grow by USD 249.74 mn from 2020 to 2025. The growth momentum of the market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 4.95%.

Market Dynamics

The mixed martial arts equipment market is driven by factors such as the increasing focus on healthy lifestyles. However, factors such as the popularity of alternative sports may impede market growth.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies that have been covered in this report are adidas AG, Century LLC, Combat Brands LLC, FAIRTEX EQUIPMENT CO. LTD., Hayabusa Fightwear Inc., KWON Inc., Revgear, Sports Direct International Plc, TS Gear, and Venum, etc.

Some Key Vendors and Their Offerings

adidas AG - The company offers products including hand gloves, shorts, hand wraps, punching bags, etc. for boxing, MMA gloves, head guards, coaching mitts & shields for MMA, BJJ belts, hoodies, shin guards, etc. for Jiu-Jitsu, and uniforms, belts, etc. for karate.

Century LLC - The company offers a wide range of gloves & wraps, including Centurion Gloves, 108" Cotton Hand Wraps, Drive Boxing Gloves, Strive Washable Boxing Glove, etc., for martial arts such as boxing, karate, MMA, etc.

Combat Brands LLC - The company offers a wide range of products, including Ringside Deluxe Face Saver Boxing Headgear, Ringside Free-standing Fitness Punching Bag, Ringside IMF Tech Hook And Loop Sparring Boxing Gloves, Ringside Apex Flash Sparring Gloves, etc.

FAIRTEX EQUIPMENT CO. LTD. - The company offers equipment including "HARMONY SIX" BOXING GLOVES, F-DAY 2 LIMITED EDITION GLOVES, MUAY THAI SHORTS - BS1913 "TONNA", MUAY THAI SHORTS - BS1911 PINK/GREEN, MUAY THAI SHORTS - BS1912 "KABUKI", WATER HEAVY BAG - UNFILLED, etc.

Hayabusa Fightwear Inc. - The company offers a wide range of products, including Bag Gloves, Sparring Gloves, Training Gloves, Competition Gloves, Fitness Gloves, Traditional Gloves, etc., for Boxing, Jiu Jitsu, Karate, MMA, etc.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis, which is a proprietary tool to analyze and assess the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool makes use of several factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented by product (MMA gloves, protective gear, and training equipment), end-user (individual and organization), and distribution channel (offline and online). By product, the MMA gloves segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Due to the growing popularity of MMA as a fitness program and a subsequent increase in participation rates, the MMA gloves segment has registered significant growth in recent years.

By geography, the market is classified into North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA. North America will have the largest share of the market. 45% of the market's growth will originate from the region during the forecast period. The US is a key country for the mixed martial arts equipment market in North America . Moreover, the growth of the market in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe . An increase in the number of professional boxing clubs and tournaments and innovative product launches will drive the MMA equipment market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Mixed Martial Arts Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 249.74 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.30 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 45% Key consumer countries US, Brazil, Mexico, UK, Russian Federation, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled adidas AG, Century LLC, Combat Brands LLC, FAIRTEX EQUIPMENT CO. LTD., Hayabusa Fightwear Inc., KWON Inc., Revgear, Sports Direct International Plc, TS Gear, and Venum Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

