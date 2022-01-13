Opus Inspection and Envirotest Help Tennessee Achieve Federal Air Quality Standards

EAST GRANBY, Conn., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 1985, Opus Inspection with our subsidiary Envirotest has operated the vehicle emission testing programs in the Tennessee counties of Davidson, Hamilton, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson, and Wilson. With the programs coming to an end on February 4 in Davidson County and January 14 elsewhere, we want to celebrate the success of these programs with the citizens of Tennessee and our partners at Metro Public Health Department and Tennessee Department of Environment & Conservation. Together, we have reached attainment of the federal air quality standards for the Middle Tennessee region, which was no easy feat. Most other states with large metropolitan areas have a long way to go before they can match Tennessee's achievement.

This accomplishment means that tens of thousands of Tennesseans have benefitted from a better quality of life, especially those with asthma and other vulnerable groups including children and the elderly. The inspection program in middle Tennessee has been reducing emissions of carbon monoxide (CO) by more than 10,000 tons per year, oxides of nitrogen (NOx) by more than 500 tons per year and volatile organic compounds (VOC) by more than 600 tons per year. And, by attaining the federal clean air standards, the State fostered a more sustainable business environment for Tennessee employers.

We encourage Tennessee motorists to keep up the good work. Continue to maintain your cars and trucks, and please don't ignore the check-engine light.

Mr. Andy McIntosh, CEO of Envirotest said, "Our vision and mission is to make the world a cleaner and safer place. As vehicle emission testing in Tennessee is ending, we want to thank Tennessee motorists in Middle-Tennessee and Chattanooga, and the hard-working Tennessee employees of Opus/Envirotest who strived to provide an efficient and quality service to the public. We'd also like to thank our partners in state and local government and the auto technicians who have repaired emission systems so that air pollution has been reduced and Tennesseans can breathe easier."

