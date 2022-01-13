JANELLE CURTIS NAMED CHIEF ENTERPRISE TRANSFORMATION OFFICER FOR WARNER MUSIC GROUP

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Warner Music Group (WMG) announced today that Janelle Curtis has joined the company as Chief Enterprise Transformation Officer. She will spearhead the company's ongoing tech-enabled evolution across its global corporate operations, with a focus on business structures, processes, and digital solutions. Curtis was most recently Managing Director, Global Head of Process Automation, within Global Operations at Bank of America. In her new post, she reports to WMG CEO Steve Cooper, and is based at the company's New York headquarters.
Steve Cooper said, "As a company that thrives at the intersection of pioneering creativity and disruptive technology, we need a unified approach to our innovation and execution on a global scale. It's also important we constantly evolve our use of emerging and best-in-class platforms to supercharge our support of our artists, songwriters, and teams, as well as our consumers and partners. Janelle is a world-class executive who comes to us with deep knowledge and wide-ranging experience. With her fresh perspective and technical expertise, she'll be a tremendous catalyst for growth as we create our future and lead our industry. I'm delighted to welcome Janelle into the WMG family."
Janelle Curtis said, "I'm happy to be joining WMG at a time of rapid change and huge opportunity in the entertainment economy. The explosion in digital business models and data insights makes it essential for us to find the right balance between agile global strategy and sophisticated localized delivery. The team at Warner has ambitious plans for using transformational technologies to serve artistry, music, and commerce, and I'm looking forward to contributing to the next phase of this company's exciting evolution and diversification."
Prior to Bank of America, Curtis spent seven years at Goldman Sachs, where she helped lead the digital and business transformation of the Operations division, including in her role as Operations Senior Leader, Business Architecture and Change Management. She previously held posts at Citi, Chase, and HB Curtis & Associates. Curtis earned a Master's degree in Management and Information Systems from NYU and a Bachelors of Science Degree in Business Administration from University of Guyana.
About Warner Music Group
With a legacy extending back over 200 years, Warner Music Group (WMG) today brings together artists, songwriters, and entrepreneurs that are moving entertainment culture across the globe.
Operating in more than 70 countries through a network of affiliates and licensees, WMG's Recorded Music division includes renowned labels such as 300 Entertainment, Asylum, Atlantic, Big Beat, Canvasback, Elektra, Erato, First Night, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Rhino, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin', Warner Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.
WMG's music publishing arm, Warner Chappell Music, has a catalog of over one million copyrights spanning every musical genre, from the standards of the Great American Songbook to the biggest hits of the 21st century.
Warner Music Group is also home to ADA, the independent artist and label services company – as well as next gen artist services division WMX, which includes consumer brands such as Songkick, the live music app; EMP, the merchandise e-tailer; UPROXX, the youth culture destination; and HipHopDX, the hip-hop music news site. In addition, WMG counts storytelling powerhouse Warner Music Entertainment and social media content creator IMGN among its many brands.
