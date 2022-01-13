Honda Teases All-New HR-V

TORRANCE, Calif., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Honda kicks off its Year of the Crossover with a sneak peek at the all-new sporty and versatile 2023 HR-V. The all-new HRV will launch in North America this year. #HondaHRV
About Honda
Honda offers a full line of clean, safe, fun and connected vehicles sold through more than 1,000 independent U.S. Honda dealers. Honda has the highest fleet average fuel economy and lowest CO2 emissions of any major full-line automaker in America, according to the latest data from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The Honda lineup includes the Civic, Insight, and Accord passenger cars, along with the HR-V, CR-V, Passport and Pilot sport utility vehicles, the Ridgeline pickup and the Odyssey minivan. Honda's electrified vehicle lineup includes the Accord Hybrid, CR-V Hybrid and Insight hybrid-electric sedan.
Honda has been producing automobiles in America for 40 years and currently operates 18 major manufacturing facilities in North America. In 2021, 95 percent of all Honda vehicles sold in the U.S. were made in North America, using domestic and globally-sourced parts.
More information about Honda is available in the Digital Fact Book.
SOURCE American Honda Motor Co., Inc.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
