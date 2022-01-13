Doseology Appoints Maryam Marissen as CEO to Prepare for Next Growth Stage

VERNON, BC, Jan. 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Doseology Sciences Inc. MOOD ("Doseology" or the "Company") announces the appointment of Maryam Marissen as Chief Executive Officer and Director, effective immediately. Outgoing interim CEO and co-founder Daniel Vice will remain involved with the Company as an independent director. Doseology is a British Columbia-based, diversified life sciences company developing mushroom-based health and wellness solutions.

Ms. Marissen is an accomplished business leader, entrepreneur, and marketing strategist. With over two decades of relevant leadership experience, she brings a valuable combination of consumer product marketing, healthcare, and government relations experience to her new position. Ms. Marissen helped establish one of the first online personal care and wellness e-commerce stores in North America, and grew sales to several million dollars annually. She recently served as Managing Director of a national government relations and public affairs agency, overseeing advocacy campaigns on matters such as healthcare, education, and public policy.

As co-founder of a Vancouver biotech startup, Marissen was involved in psychedelic research for therapeutic applications, consulting with academic, industry, and regulatory stakeholders to develop clinical pathways to patient care. Since last fall, she has been advising Doseology on product research and commercialization strategy while preparing for the leadership role.

Ms. Marissen commented, "It's a personal calling and an honour to lead Doseology during this next stage. Public advocacy for healthcare has long been my passion, so I'm excited to continue addressing mental health challenges by getting new solutions to the people who need them most, in a safe and medically-supervised way."

Regarding the changes made to Health Canada's Special Access Program (SAP) on January 5th, Ms. Marissen added, "I commend Health Canada for their recent amendment of the Special Access Program, which makes psychedelic-assisted therapies including those with psilocybin available to more Canadians in need. As the efficacy of such treatments is further proven by research I believe that Canada's progressive approach may become a model for the world."

Board Chair Ralph Olson added, "We recognize the tremendous achievements from outgoing CEO Daniel Vice, who will remain actively involved as an independent director". On the role transition, Mr. Vice commented, "All of our work so far has led us to this proud moment. Maryam has the experience and vision we believe is required for the upcoming challenges of growth, further research, and commercialization. I'm excited to see Doseology enter this new phase and help move the entire industry forward."

Under Ms. Marissen's leadership, Doseology will focus on cultivation of functional mushrooms, and establishing clinical services to create profitable revenue streams. The company's application for a Health Canada Dealer's License was filed in November, and once approved, will allow for psilocybin-related research and cultivation. In preparation for the Dealer's License, R&D along with channel partnerships are strategic goals.

About Doseology Sciences Inc.

Doseology Sciences Inc. MOOD is a British Columbia-based diversified life sciences company, on a mission to reimagine mental health therapies through innovation, technology and sustainability. With a focus on psychedelic and non-psychedelic compounds, Doseology will offer cutting edge therapeutic products and services, with the aim of making a meaningful impact on the mental health pandemic and improving overall health.

