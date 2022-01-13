Oyster® Appoints Former Airbnb Head of Global Operations Amanda Greene as VP of Customer Experience

LONDON and SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oyster® , the company that makes hiring people around the world compliant, human, and delightful, today announced the appointment of ex-Airbnb Head of Global Operations Strategy and Planning Amanda Greene as VP of Customer Experience. Amanda will oversee the customer journey and help to deliver a delightful experience across every touchpoint with Oyster.

"We are excited to welcome Amanda to Oyster," said Tony Jamous, CEO and Founder at Oyster. "Her extensive experience in building and operationalizing in high growth tech companies will help us accelerate our next level of growth. Along with her passion for our mission of creating a world of equal opportunities, Amanda presents a deep commitment to customer success that we at Oyster are very excited about."

Amanda brings over 20 years experience in the development and implementation of operations and marketing strategies. Amanda joins Oyster more recently from Airbnb where she was instrumental to B2B growth, driving a 400% increase in sign ups for the business travel product. At Oyster, she will be responsible for delivering a unified experience to Oyster's customers, ensuring that every customer has a smooth onboarding experience, an intuitive user experience, and the ongoing support they need as they grow their distributed teams.

"I'm thrilled to be joining the Oyster team during this stage of remarkable growth," said Amanda. "Oyster is clearly building on its mission to level the playing field for companies everywhere by unlocking the global talent pool—and I'm excited by the opportunity to help shape the operations we need to deliver a best-in-class customer experience."

Founded in January 2020 by Tony Jamous and Jack Mardack, Oyster has shown remarkable growth, with 2021 proving to be a breakout year. Raising series A and series B funding rounds of a combined total of over $70M and growing the number of team members employed on its platform by almost 40x.

Oyster takes great pride in being a fully distributed company since inception. With over 300 employees in 50 countries, Oyster continues to be fully committed helping companies everywhere hire talented people anywhere. This is reflected in Oyster's expanding leadership team, where Oyster recently announced the appointment of ex-Facebook VP Ellen Silver as President and experienced HR leader Mark Frein as Chief People Officer.

About Oyster

Oyster® is on a mission to create a more equal world by making it possible for companies everywhere to hire people anywhere. The company's distributed HR platform allows companies to deliver locally compliant payroll and benefits, as well as a smooth onboarding experience to team members and contractors regardless of their location. The company was founded in January 2020 by Tony Jamous and Jack Mardack, and Oyster is itself a fully distributed company with employees all over the world. It raised a series A round of $20M in February 2021, which was followed in June by a series B round of $50M.

