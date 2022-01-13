G2 Closes Year of Record Growth in 2021 and Cements Position as Largest Software Marketplace in the World

CHICAGO, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- G2 , the software marketplace used by more than 60 million software buyers annually, is closing 2021 with 1.5 million customer reviews which represents a 50% increase in visitors year-over-year. G2 added over 1,000 customers in 2021, representing more than 150% growth rate in the number of customers added year-over-year. G2 now counts over 2,700 customers, including 60% of the Forbes Cloud 100 list and top companies like Salesforce, Hubspot, Zoom, Adobe and more. In addition, all of the Fortune 500 use G2.

G2 achieved significant milestones in 2021, including a $157M round of Series D financing at a $1.1 billion valuation cementing its position as the most influential and trusted SaaS marketplace. G2 also bolstered its leadership team, welcoming Amanda Malko as Chief Marketing Officer and Priti Patel as Chief People Officer. Both executives embrace G2's conscious leadership principles to be more thoughtful leaders and accelerate the team culture.

On the product front, G2 announced a significant expansion of its G2 Buyer Intent offering by adding four new account-based marketing (ABM) integrations to enable G2 sellers to target the most relevant, in-market accounts. By adding Demandbase, 6sense, RollWorks and Triblio to its existing ABM integration stack (LinkedIn Matched Audiences, Terminus, and Metadata), G2 is now able to offer a market-leading total of seven ABM integrations available exclusively to G2 Buyer Intent customers. The ABM integrations enable software companies to automate G2 buyer intent data directly into their ABM platforms, helping bridge a critical gap in identifying which accounts are most likely to purchase software. The company also launched G2 Investor Solutions, which empowers investors and consulting firms to interpret the SaaS industry, forecast trends, and use G2's real time, proprietary data to make more informed investment decisions.

G2's growth comes at a time when software buyers' behaviors and attitudes are changing, further fueling demand for a platform like G2. According to the company's recent Software Buyer Behavior Report , faster decision making, credit card transactions instead of negotiated contracts, and increased use of peer review sites are all part of the new normal in enterprise software purchasing, which increasingly resembles B2C buying behavior. The report further revealed that 55% of buyers need less than 3 months to make a decision on a software purchase of $20,000 or more. And 85% of all decisions are made in under six months, a sign of accelerated technology adoption and shorter buying cycles. With the consumerization of software buying, the report revealed software decision makers, especially in the enterprise, are taking research and evaluation into their own hands and further validates the need and significance of trusted peer reviews.

To support G2's growth, the company now has more than 500 employees across the globe and added 220 in 2021 alone. G2 will continue to grow its workforce in 2022 with a focus on hiring for product and revenue roles.

"It's been a remarkable year at G2. Trust is at the core of what we do and I am thrilled that 60 million software buyers and sellers have chosen G2 to discover, review and manage the technology that businesses use today," said Godard Abel, co-founder and CEO of G2. "This would not have been possible without our entire team across the globe- who are working hard to ensure we are the most trusted software marketplace."

G2 is the definitive online destination to discover, review, and manage the technology that businesses need to reach their potential. The platform reaches 60 million software buyers annually, with 100,000+ software and services companies in 2,000+ categories and over 1.5 million trusted user reviews.

