Southwest Airlines Now Available on KAYAK for Business

STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, KAYAK for Business , KAYAK's free corporate travel solution has integrated Southwest Airlines® into its platform making the process of booking a business trip and earning Southwest Rapid Rewards points easier. Through the integration, travelers and travel decision makers will be able to compare all available travel options in one place, making KAYAK for Business a one-stop-shop designed for small and medium sized businesses.



Southwest Business Customers can now access the airline's everyday low fares on KAYAK for Business which includes any discounts or the ability to book travel using Rapid Rewards points where applicable. Southwest continues setting itself apart from the industry and being one of the only airlines around the world that refuses to charge change fees (a fare difference might apply) and where bags fly free® (first two checked bags, size and weight limits apply). Through the KAYAK for Business interface, users can now also add EarlyBird®, allowing customers to be checked in for their flights automatically 36 hours prior to departure.

With more than 10,000 small and medium sized businesses signed up for KAYAK for Business, the company is also rolling out two new features for KAYAK for Business users including the ability to cancel and change your trip as well as pay for upcoming trips with unused tickets or travel credit. Understanding how quickly travel plans (and restrictions) are changing these days, it's crucial for business travelers to have maximum flexibility.

"Business travelers want to see all of their options in one place - something that has been missing from other corporate travel solutions - and one that KAYAK for Business can deliver," said Jonathan Fitzsimons, Head of Business Development, KAYAK for Business. "With Southwest joining KAYAK for Business, business travelers and travel decision makers alike now have access to more travel options than ever before."

KAYAK for Business is a tool that not only enables companies to book directly with the airline while earning rewards but it also provides them with the necessary controls to set company travel policies and still have visibility into spending habits - all for free.

"At Southwest, we believe business travel should be easy and simple," said Eric Hall, Director of B2B Channel Strategy and Relations at Southwest Airlines. "Our list of API-connected partners continues to grow, making our content available to more travelers in their preferred channel of choice."

KAYAK for Business is free, fast and easy. It brings the leisure travel experience to the outdated interface of the corporate travel world. Through the power of metasearch, KAYAK for Business, provides companies with big cost savings, gets everyone in the company under one platform and offers a quick and efficient approval process for travel and expenses. To make it easier for employees to compare the price difference along with what's included in each ticket offering, KAYAK for Business displays a side-by-side comparison of travel and fare options.

For more information on how to sign up for KAYAK for Business, please visit https://www.kayak.com/business .

About KAYAK

KAYAK, part of Booking Holdings BKNG, is the world's leading travel search engine. With billions of queries across our platforms, we help people find their perfect flight, stay, rental car, cruise, vacation package. We also support business travelers with KAYAK for Business, our free corporate travel solution and are transforming the in-travel experience with our app and new hotel and accommodation software. For more information, visit www.KAYAK.com .

About Southwest Airlines Co.

Southwest Airlines Co. operates one of the world's most admired and awarded airlines, offering its one-of-a-kind value and Hospitality at 121 airports across 11 countries. Celebrating its 50th Anniversary in 2021, Southwest took flight in 1971 to democratize the sky through friendly, reliable, and low-cost air travel and now carries more air travelers flying nonstop within the United States than any other airline1. Based in Dallas and famous for an Employee-first corporate Culture, Southwest maintains an unprecedented record of no involuntary furloughs or layoffs in its history. By empowering its nearly 54,0002 People to deliver unparalleled Hospitality, the maverick airline cherishes a passionate loyalty among as many as 130 million Customers carried a year. That formula for success brought industry-leading prosperity and 47 consecutive years3 of profitability for Southwest Shareholders LUV. Southwest continues to develop tangible steps toward an environmental sustainability goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050, including offering an opportunity for Customers to contribute towards helping Southwest offset its carbon emissions. For more information, please visit Southwest.com/wannaoffsetcarbon. Learn more at Southwest.com/citizenship about how Southwest Airlines leverages a unique legacy and mission to serve communities around the world.

1) U.S. Dept. of Transportation most recent reporting of domestic originating passengers boarded

2) fulltime-equivalent active Employees

3) 1972-2019 annual profitability

