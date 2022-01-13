Renowned Pediatric Surgeon Appointed Director of Children's Surgical Services at Hassenfeld Children's Hospital at NYU Langone

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nationally renowned pediatric surgeon Jason C. Fisher, MD, has been named director of the Division of Pediatric Surgery , the William F. and Virginia Connolly Mitty Associate Professor of Pediatric Surgery at NYU Grossman School of Medicine, and director of Children's Surgical Services at Hassenfeld Children's Hospital at NYU Langone . He assumed his new responsibilities on January 3, 2022, from Howard B. Ginsburg, MD, who retired after over 40 years of leading the division, caring for countless patients and working tirelessly to build surgical services for children at NYU Langone.

Fisher has been a member of NYU Langone's faculty for ten years, serving as an associate professor in the Departments of Surgery and Pediatrics , managing a range of patients from the fetal period through young adulthood with complex problems such as congenital diaphragmatic hernias or abdominal tumors to more typical childhood problems such as hernias or appendicitis.

In addition to his new positions, he will continue to serve as the surgical director of NYU Langone's Pediatric ECMO Program . He will also continue to co-direct the Fetal Diagnosis and Treatment Program , in which pediatric, neonatal, and surgical subspecialists collaborate with maternal–fetal medicine specialists to manage prenatal conditions.

"Dr. Fisher is a perfect leader for the Division of Pediatric Surgery and Children's Surgical Services and is a nationally recognized expert in many areas of pediatric surgery," says Catherine S. Manno, MD, the Pat and John Rosenwald Professor of Pediatrics and chair of the Department of Pediatrics at NYU Langone. "Through his innovative approaches in the operating room and at the bedside, Jason has a proven track record of great patient outcomes, clinical research and education. His leadership adds another dimension to an already outstanding division."

An accomplished surgeon and leader, Fisher uses laparoscopic and minimally invasive surgical techniques, to address a wide range of surgical conditions in the chest and abdomen. In his new role, he will collaborate closely with all surgeons at NYU Langone who operate on children to ensure that pediatric patients and their families receive exceptional surgical care with a family-centered focus.

"Dr. Fisher brings to NYU Langone his commitment to caring for children with the utmost compassion while instilling the highest level of surgical skill in every operation he performs," says Robert Montgomery, MD,DPil, the H. Leon Pachter Professor of Surgery and chair of the Department of Surgery . "We are thrilled to have his expertise in the operating room and innovative research at our institution to continue the vital work in the field of pediatric surgery that Dr. Ginsburg has been leading."

Fisher succeeds Howard B. Ginsburg, MD, who recently retired after more than four decades of dedicated service and leadership as the director of the Division of Pediatric Surgery, which he founded in 1980. Dr. Ginsburg has grown the division tremendously over the years to provide advanced skills and innovative techniques to treat the most complex conditions affecting children of all ages.

To recognize Ginsburg as a physician, leader, and mentor for generations to come, NYU Grossman School of Medicine has established the Howard B. Ginsburg Endowed Fellowship in Pediatric Surgery, with the philanthropic support of our grateful patients, friends, faculty, and staff.

"We thank Dr. Ginsburg for his outstanding contributions and leadership. His steady voice and advocacy have been at the core of our mission to provide unparalleled care to families who turn to us during their times of need," says Manno. "His patients know him for his expertise and empathy, which have helped so many children heal. He has been a remarkable clinician, leader, mentor, colleague, and friend and we congratulate him on his retirement."

About Dr. Fisher

After graduating magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree from Boston University, Fisher received his medical degree from Boston University School of Medicine. He completed his residency in general surgery at Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center in New York City and went on to complete a fellowship in pediatric surgery at Cincinnati Children's Hospital before joining the faculty at NYU Langone Health in 2012.

Over the course of his career, Fisher has authored and co-authored more than 50 peer-reviewed publications and abstracts. He has presented at numerous national conferences and is an active member of several prestigious medical societies, including the American College of Surgeons, the American Academy of Pediatrics, and the American Pediatric Surgical Association.

"I am honored by this opportunity to build on the legacy of Dr. Ginsburg, whose leadership has helped develop one of the finest children's hospitals in the country" says Fisher. "Every day I stand in awe of the talent, compassion, and tireless work ethic of the pediatric surgical faculty of Hassenfeld Children's Hospital at NYU Langone, and so I am incredibly humbled to be entrusted to their leadership. These surgeons effortlessly combine world-class expertise with a passionate commitment to deliver the highest-quality, family-focused care. I look forward to continuing to grow our vision and push the boundaries of pediatric surgery, while never losing sight of the personal connections that fuel our collaboration, honor our patients, and power our commitment to excellence.

