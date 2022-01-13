Maryland Life Insurance Services Partners with Integrity to Help Agents Reach More American Families

DALLAS, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity Marketing Group, LLC ("Integrity"), an omnichannel insurtech leader in life, health and wealth solutions, today announced it has acquired Maryland Life Insurance Services, an independent marketing organization ("IMO") based in Bel Air, Maryland. As part of the acquisition, Frank Eufemia, President of Maryland Life Insurance Services, will become a Managing Partner in Integrity. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

In 2008, Frank and Jaime Eufemia launched Maryland Life Insurance Services to offer life insurance and mortgage protection products to families across the Mid-Atlantic states. They thoughtfully assembled a team of agents to serve Americans, always keeping individual agent success at the forefront of their mission. That steadfast commitment has resulted in a strong and stable business that is well positioned for further growth.

"Frank and Jaime share Integrity's passion for protecting families and developing strong agents," said Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "At Integrity, we're constantly developing and improving technology and solutions to help agents be more successful in serving more Americans. It is an honor to partner with agencies like Maryland Life Insurance Services, who have worked tirelessly to build a lasting, successful business that is impacting lives, and we're thrilled to welcome them to Integrity."

"Throughout my years of coaching, I've learned that the key to winning both in sports and business is to join forces with a strong team," explained Frank Eufemia, President of Maryland Life Insurance Services. "Partnering with Integrity puts us on a winning team in the industry with the tools we need to level up our business. We've watched other companies become Integrity partners and realize impressive growth and success in serving agents and customers. It's our turn to experience that same 'Integrity Effect' and I'm so excited to get to work with Integrity's resources supporting us."

Maryland Life Insurance Services will amplify its already successful approach by tapping into Integrity's end-to-end insurtech platform. Expansive resources include CRM, proprietary quoting and enrollment software, data and analytics tools and product development. They will benefit from utilizing centralized business services such as compliance, IT, legal, accounting, human resources and a full-service marketing and advertising firm.

Maryland Life Insurance Services will also offer its employees meaningful company ownership through the Integrity Employee Ownership Plan.

"Our commitment to helping our agents succeed has always set us apart," said Jaime Eufemia, Vice President of Maryland Life Insurance Services. "This partnership with Integrity is going to help us support our agents by giving them the best-in-class resources and marketing to reach even more families. Our staff is the backbone of our operation and we're so excited to reward them with ownership in Integrity through the Employee Ownership Plan. This is just the foundation for many remarkable things to come and we're eager to see where we will go with Integrity."

Maryland Life Insurance Services adds its stellar work ethic and dedication to service to the fast-growing group of the country's leading agencies who make up Integrity's partner network. These partners include Deft Research, CSG Actuarial, ThomasARTS, Access Capital, Brokers International and Insurance Administrative Solutions' third-party administrator. All are committed to sharing strategies, best practices and solutions to better meet today's challenges.

"What I love about this industry is its ability to transform lives — both those of our clients and our agents," explained Shawn Meaike, President of Family First Life and Managing Partner at Integrity. "Integrity's resources and technology have paved the way for Maryland Life Insurance Services to protect more American families and help their agents thrive. This will be a giant leap forward for the agency and we welcome them to the Integrity team."

For more information about Maryland Life Insurance Services' decision to partner with Integrity, view a video at www.integritymarketing.com/MarylandLife.

About Integrity Marketing Group

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is an omnichannel insurtech leader of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its partner network, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's cutting-edge technology helps streamline the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them through its distribution network of agencies, brokerages and RIAs throughout the nation. Integrity's nearly 5,500 employees work with more than 420,000 agents and advisors who serve over 10 million clients annually. In 2021, Integrity helped carriers place more than $7 billion in new sales and oversaw more than $20 billion of assets under management and advisement through its RIA and broker-dealer platforms. For more information, visit www.integritymarketing.com .

About Maryland Life Insurance Services

Maryland Life Insurance Services, also known as FFL National, is headquartered in Bel Air, Maryland, and specializes in mortgage protection, final expense, annuities and traditional life insurance. The company prides itself on empowering agents across the country to attain great success with top compensation, vested renewals, diverse product lines, innovative lead options and superior sales training. The agency was built by Frank and Jaime Eufemia and has grown to serve over 25,000 clients annually. In 2021, they helped insurance carriers place more than $30 million in new premiums. For more information, visit www.fflnational.com.

