Sunrider International Celebrates 40 Years

TORRANCE, Calif., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunrider International, a global health and wellness direct sales company, celebrates a milestone this year—40 years of helping people live happier, healthier, more balanced lives through sharing Sunrider's proven business opportunity and powerful herbal nutrition, beauty, and household products.

In 1982, Drs. Tei Fu and Oi-Lin Chen paired their desire to give back, scientific expertise, and entrepreneurial spirit to start a company that would change lives around the world. Their aim was to give people the health and wellness they need, the flexibility and freedom they want, and the peace of mind they deserve.

"Anniversaries are a time to celebrate," said Dr. Tei Fu Chen, Founder of Sunrider International. "They also offer us a chance to reflect on our past and look forward to the future. Sunrider has officially turned 40 years in 2022, and we certainly have a lot to celebrate."

Sunrider has grown to be a global enterprise, doing business in over 50 countries and territories. "Sunrider has helped millions of people around the world enjoy health, beauty, and freedom with our innovative products and rewarding business opportunities. And even though we've grown and expanded around the world, we have the owner's expertise that top companies need to ensure the quality and safety of our products. I am a pharmacist, my wife and oldest son are medical doctors, and my younger son in charge of manufacturing is a chemist. We always give you top-quality products. That's our promise to you. We research and develop everything ourselves in our own state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities," said Chen.

"I am so proud of what Sunrider has done in its first 40 years and even prouder of the vision for our next 40 years—our greatest accomplishments are yet to come. While a lot has changed since Sunrider's early years, our dedication to helping people become healthier, physically and financially, has remained strong."

"Right now, I'm thinking a lot more about Sunrider's future than its past. I believe we will grow faster in the next 10 years than we ever have before," said Sunny Beutler, Sunrider CEO and daughter of Drs. Tei-Fu and Oi-Lin Chen. "In the coming years, Sunrider has the opportunity to reach even more people and communities around the world. This digital age has opened so many doors—making what were once dreams now possibilities."

"We've accomplished a lot together during our first 40 years and have empowered countless people to realize their full potential for health, wellness, and owning their own business. But what matters most now is our plan for what happens next. Our goal is to carry forward and expand on the Sunrider legacy by bringing this unique Sunrider opportunity to more and more people. We do it by holding true to our founders' original mission and always championing continuing improvement and innovation."

Sunrider has a lot planned this year with the grand opening of its new 71-acre manufacturing and research and development facility in the Dallas, Texas, suburb of Midlothian.

There is little doubt that the global annual Sunrider Grand Convention in Dallas, Texas, this September will be a momentous occasion both for the company's founders and for the global network of hundreds of thousands of Sunriders, which include Independent Business Owners (IBOs), Authorized Business Owners (ABOs), and customers.

