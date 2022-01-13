ScaleOut Software Recognized for IoT Analytics Award in 2022 IoT Breakthrough Awards Program

BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ScaleOut Software today announced that its Digital Twin Streaming Service has been selected as the winner of the "IoT Analytics Innovation Award" in the 6th annual IoT Breakthrough Awards program conducted by IoT Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global Internet-of-Things (IoT) market today.

ScaleOut Software's Digital Twin Streaming Service is a cloud service that simultaneously tracks telemetry from millions of data sources enabling immediate, thorough introspection with state-tracking and highly targeted, real-time feedback for thousands of devices. The service enables the next generation in stream processing and is ideal for a wide range of applications, including IoT, real-time intelligent monitoring, logistics and financial services.

The solution merges concepts from digital twins and in-memory computing to create a novel software construct called a "real-time digital twin" for every data source/IoT device that is being tracked. This real-time digital twin holds dynamic state information about the data source and runs the application's message-processing code within 1-2 milliseconds whenever an incoming event is received.

"While there is an essential role for query and offline analytics to optimize IoT services, the need for highly granular, real-time analytics continues to grow across industries and uses," said Dr. William Bain, CEO and founder of ScaleOut Software. "Our 'breakthrough' Digital Twin Streaming Service squarely meets this need with an innovative analytics toolset and a powerful execution platform. We are incredibly grateful to receive this industry recognition in the 2022 IoT Breakthrough Awards program."

The mission of the IoT Breakthrough Awards program is to recognize the innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the globe in a range of IoT categories, including Industrial and Enterprise IoT, Smart City technology, Connected Home and Home Automation, Connected Car, and many more. This year's program attracted more than 3,850 nominations from companies all over the world.

"The use of intelligent IoT devices is exploding and generating more telemetry than ever before. However, extracting value from these devices requires streaming analytics that can quickly make sense of the torrents of incoming data and intelligently react to handle emerging issues or capture new opportunities in the moment," said James Johnson, managing director at IoT Breakthrough. "Congratulations to ScaleOut Software for winning the 'IoT Analytics Innovation Award.' Their Digital Twin Streaming Service creates a powerful new way to address these challenges with continuous, real-time introspection on the dynamic state of IoT devices to better predict and immediately react to significant changes."

Additionally, ScaleOut's streaming service handles all the details of message delivery, data management, code orchestration, and scalable execution. It employs in-memory computing techniques to immediately detect issues while also providing built-in data aggregation, visualization, and query on data managed by the digital twins that give managers immediate, actionable insights.

With ScaleOut Software's Digital Twin Streaming Service, application developers can use popular languages like Java, create business rules, or deploy a machine learning algorithm with no code required. The streaming service also provides an intuitive UI to deploy digital twin models and connect to cloud services, such as message hubs. This powerful UI simplifies deployment and displays aggregate analytics in real time to maximize situational awareness.

About ScaleOut Software

Founded in 2003, ScaleOut Software develops leading-edge software that delivers scalable, highly available, in-memory computing and streaming analytics technologies to a wide range of industries. ScaleOut Software's in-memory computing platform enables operational intelligence by storing, updating, and analyzing fast-changing, live data so that businesses can capture perishable opportunities before the moment is lost. It has offices in Bellevue, Washington and Beaverton, Oregon.

About IoT Breakthrough

Part of the Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the IoT Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Internet-of-Things technologies, services, companies and products. The IoT Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of IoT companies and products in categories including Connected Home and Home Automation, Connected Car, Industrial IoT (IIoT) and Smart City, Consumer IoT and more. For more information visit IoTBreakthrough.com.

