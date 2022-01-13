HMP Global Unveils the Highly Anticipated Consultant360 Multidisciplinary Medical Information Network

MALVERN Pa., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HMP Global, the leading omnichannel healthcare company, today unveiled its highly anticipated Consultant360 Multidisciplinary Medical Information Network. The expanded digital platform is based on today's integrated approach to patient care and connects millions of healthcare providers to essential point-of-care news, information, and insight for more than 1,000 disease states and medical conditions and presents the content along with practical takeaways that can be immediately implemented in clinical settings.

The new platform reflects where healthcare is headed, towards an ever-integrated advanced approach to care delivery.

The Consultant360 Medical Information Network also features:

Breaking news, drug approval announcements, industry updates, and new research summaries

Interactive, diagnostic content to enhance clinical acumen

Practical perspective and insight gleaned from expert interviews

Clinical, peer-reviewed articles from Consultant, the widely respected, digital journal originally relied on by primary care practitioners for the diagnosis and treatment of common medical conditions

Accredited continuing education events and activities, including the Practical Updates in Primary Care virtual series

Disease State Hubs organized by therapeutic area

"The expanded Consultant360 Multidisciplinary Medical Information Network is a highly advanced platform designed to meet the specific and sophisticated information needs of the medical community today," said Jeff Hennessy, Jr. President, HMP Omnimedia, the healthcare content subsidiary of HMP Global. "The changes we've made reflect where healthcare is headed, towards an ever-integrated and advanced approach to care delivery. The network will serve as a trusted resource, keeping providers equipped and informed and prepared for new possibilities that can improve patient outcomes."

Complementing the platform to create an "all-ways" accessible multidisciplinary knowledge hub will be a suite of other content launches for 2022, including new content exclusives and a new podcast series.

"Consultant360 has always delivered essential point-of-care information to multidisciplinary healthcare providers, but now we are expanding and accelerating those connections," said Kara Rosania, Vice President, HMP Omnimedia. "Today we are working to match the 'speed of medicine,' developing, dissecting, and distilling disease and drug information at all times to keep our healthcare provider community informed in all care settings and on-the-go."

The new platform can be accessed via consultant360.com.

ABOUT HMP GLOBAL

HMP Global is the force behind Healthcare Made Practical—and is an omnichannel leader in healthcare content, events, and education, with a mission to improve patient care. The company produces accredited medical education events – in person and online via its proprietary VRTX virtual platform – and clinically relevant, evidence-based content for the global healthcare community across a range of therapeutic areas. Its brands include the HMP Global Learning Network, healthcare's most comprehensive source for news and information; Psych Congress, the largest independent mental health meeting in the U.S.; the Evolution of Psychotherapy, the world's largest independent educational event for mental health professionals; the Leipzig Interventional Course (LINC), the leading, global gathering for interdisciplinary cardiovascular specialists; EMS World Expo, North America's largest EMT and paramedic event; and the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC), the largest wound care meeting in the world. For more information, visit hmpglobal.com.

