Modak Recognized in 2021 Gartner® Market Guide for Data and Analytics Governance Platforms Report

CHICAGO, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Modak, a leading provider of data engineering solutions announced today that the company has been recognized as a Representative Vendor in Gartner's "Market Guide for Data and Analytics Governance Platforms", published in December 2021.
"We are thrilled to be recognized by Gartner in the Market Guide. In our opinion, Modak's inclusion strengthens our mission of empowering organizations by enabling data democratization and building a knowledge-driven culture," said Milind Chitgupakar, Chief Analytics Officer, and Co-founder, at Modak.
The Market Guide makes a strategic assumption that "Through 2025, 80% of organizations seeking to scale digital business will fail because they do not take a modern approach to data and analytics governance." The report also states, "a data and analytics governance platform is a set of integrated business capabilities that help business leaders and users to evaluate and implement a diverse set of governance policies and monitor and enforce those policies across their organizations' business systems."
Modak Nabu™ built from the ground up as a cloud-native modern data platform provides customers with:
- Automated data pipelines – Simplifying the process of onboarding data from a variety of sources to different cloud environments.
- Automated data discovery and profiling – Democratizes access to data assets by making them accessible and understandable.
- Monitoring and Visibility – Provides a real-time view of the progress of data management tasks for stakeholders, from operations to the executive team.
The volume, variety, and velocity of data in the Life Sciences industry is increasing exponentially, making it difficult for organizations to harness "good" data at a faster pace. To accelerate the speed of analytics while complying with regulatory requirements, enterprises require a comprehensive solution for their data management requirements.
Modak Nabu™, a cloud-native modern data platform, has been successfully deployed at leading healthcare and life sciences customers and accelerates the time to insight and value by up to 4x.
Gartner Disclaimer: Gartner, "Market Guide for Data and Analytics Governance Platforms", Guido De Simoni, Saul Judah, Andrew White, Ted Friedman, Melody Chien, Malcolm Hawker, December 1, 2021.
GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
About Modak: Modak is a solutions company that enables enterprises to manage and utilize their data landscape effectively. Modak provides technology, cloud, and vendor-agnostic software and services to accelerate data migration initiatives. Modak uses machine learning (ML) techniques to transform how structured and unstructured data is prepared, consumed, and shared.
Modak's portfolio of Data Engineering and DataOps studios provides best-in-class delivery services, managed data operations, enterprise data lake, data mesh, augmented data preparation, data quality, and governed data lake solutions.
