Carbyne, a Leading Technology Innovator, Announces New Leadership to Expand Growth

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Carbyne, the leading technology innovator, announces the hires of new leadership executives to usher in its expanded growth trajectory. Rahul Sheth joins as the new CFO, Kelly Ercolino is assuming the role of VP of Marketing, Melissa Cooper is coming in as VP of Strategy and Corporate Development, and Alex Gruber will be VP of Product.

Carbyne is a global leader in mission critical contact center solutions. The company expanded its capabilities globally within the public safety industry and continues to provide enterprises and government agencies with life saving technologies. Carbyne believes "Every Person Counts; "the company is not only using technology to save lives, but is also empowering emergency contact center agents with real-time, interactive data which enables them to have a stronger impact and better outcomes.

Today, Carbyne is the largest rich-data provider globally, delivering over 155 million data points per year. After two consecutive years with 300% growth, Carbyne is poised to strengthen its role as a global industry leader in emergency services by expanding into new markets worldwide. In 2021, the company obtained new customers every week. This success was due to Carbyne's esteemed reputation in delivering end-to-end advanced SaaS-based solutions at scale while reducing costs and saving lives. Carbyne is credited for sustaining a 100% retention rate with its first and existing customer base. "We are proud of our growth internally," said Amir Elichai, Founder, Chairman & CEO of Carbyne. "We concluded 2021 with 170 employees, doubling where we were last year and have invested in bringing on new executives to continue our success."

Joining the team is Rahul Sheth, a finance executive who has spent the last fifteen years developing high-growth technology companies, specializing in financial planning, strategies and operations, as well as capital market (debt and equity raises), IPO readiness and IPO registration. Rahul worked in various finance roles over the last 15 years. Most notably, he has led growth for Socure (now a Unicorn), DigitalOcean (IPO exit), and Emerge (metaverse). He is an accomplished and highly rated CPA and Chartered Accountant (Finance - India) with an international profile. "I am thrilled to join Carbyne as the CFO to help the company continue executing its strategic plan, accelerate growth and deliver value for its shareholders. I look forward to partnering with the exceptionally talented Carbyne team on its next phase of global scale and product innovation, and on a mission to build a safer world," commented Sheth.

Kelly Ercolino joins Carbyne as the Vice President of Marketing and is recognized as an inspirational industry leader with an exemplary record of developing successful marketing strategies, breakthrough traditional and digital marketing programs to achieve aggressive revenue goals and notably positioning accredited brands in their marketspace. Her experience includes professional services firms such as Cushman & Wakefield, Tectonic Engineering and ADP, Inc, specifically focused on Technology Products and Services Companies such as Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and NICE. Kelly explains "My goal is to increase Carbyne's brand identity and penetrate new global markets transforming how emergency responders are equipped with advanced real-time communication and information. I am honored to help impact today's technology revolution in emergency management with Carbyne's life-saving solutions."

Melissa Cooper comes to Carbyne as VP of Corporate Strategy and Development with a successful record as a strategic growth leader who has over a decade of experience in driving global acquisitions, growth strategy, strategic operations, and corporate development. She has helped several companies enter new markets and geographies, taking organizations to their next level of maturity. "My experience in building longer term strategies, and collaborating with executives, boards, investors, and external partners will drive Carbyne's growth across the globe. I am thrilled to join Carbyne and help us continue to build on our strategic foundation and further accelerate our growth into new markets. I strongly believe in our mission and am privileged to be part of such a talented leadership team," said Cooper.

Alex Gruber has more than 15 successful years developing complex strategies across the communication and healthcare Industries. Alex was responsible for the lifecycle of product lines from design, sales, integration, and support with expertise across B2C, B2B and B2B2C at enterprise scale. Today, Alex oversees the development and strategy of Carbyne's Emergency Management product suite of APEX and Universe for both the public and private sectors. "Carbyne's products are at the intersection of technology and critical life events. I'm excited to contribute to and shape the future of mission critical collaboration, create innovative technologies to deliver more information and by extension improving the outcomes for people around the world," added Gruber.

"Each one of these executives have an impressive background and we are excited to see the future ahead for Carbyne. I am confident with these additions to our Executive Leadership team, we will continue to expand our emergency management advanced technologies in public safety and bring new growth for mission critical solutions into other markets across the globe," commented Elichai.

For more information about Carbyne, visit www.carbyne911.com.

About Carbyne

Carbyne is a global leader in public safety technology. Headquartered in NYC, Carbyne quickly grew to be one of the dominant global players in the public safety global industry. Today, Carbyne is the largest rich-data provider globally, delivering over 155M data points per year. In addition, its rich data platforms enable first responders and Emergency Call Centers to connect with the caller via highly secure communication omni-channel with no app required. With a mission to redefine emergency collaboration, Carbyne provides a unified cloud native solution that enables ECCs, first responders, citizens and the state to share live actionable data that can lead to more efficient, transparent operations and ultimately save lives. For more information visit www.carbyne911.com.

SOURCE Carbyne