Forrester Research, Inc. CEO, CFO, And CAO To Speak At Sidoti's Virtual Winter Small Cap Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Forrester Research, Inc. FORR today announced that Chief Executive Officer George Colony, Chief Financial Officer Chris Finn, and Chief Accounting Officer and Treasurer Scott Chouinard will speak at Sidoti's virtual Winter Small Cap Conference on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. ET.
A link to the live webcast of the presentation will be available via the company's website.
About Forrester Research
Forrester FORR is one of the most influential research and advisory firms in the world. We help leaders across technology, marketing, customer experience, product, and sales functions use customer obsession to accelerate growth. Through Forrester's proprietary research, consulting, and events, leaders from around the globe are empowered to be bold at work — to navigate change and put their customers at the center of their leadership, strategy, and operations. Our unique insights are grounded in annual surveys of more than 700,000 consumers, business leaders, and technology leaders worldwide; rigorous and objective research methodologies, including Forrester Wave™ evaluations; 70 million real-time feedback votes; and the shared wisdom of our clients. To learn more, visit Forrester.com.
Contact:
Shweta Agarwal
sagarwal@forrester.com
SOURCE Forrester
