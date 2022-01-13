Perdue Farms Donates More Than 5.3 Million Pounds of Protein in 2021 to Combat Food Insecurity

SALISBURY, Md., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its Delivering Hope To Our Neighbors® initiative, Perdue Farms donated more than 5.3 million pounds of protein to combat hunger in 2021 to food banks, pantries, soup kitchens and other non-profit organizations. The food donations – primarily chicken – are the equivalent of more than 21 million servings of protein. Since 2000, Perdue Farms has donated more than 90 million pounds of protein to support efforts to alleviate food insecurity.

The company's Delivering Hope To Our Neighbors® initiative focuses on improving quality of life and building stronger communities where Perdue associates live and work and beyond.

"This remains a challenging time for so many of our neighbors, especially those trying to provide nutritious meals amid the added hardships of the pandemic," said Randy Day, CEO of Perdue Farms. "Through our network of community food banks, pantries and nonprofit partnerships who are on the front lines in the fight against food insecurity, we are able to get millions of pounds of nutritious protein to people who are worried about feeding their families and themselves."

Last year, protein donations from Perdue helped the Food Bank of the Albemarle feed neighbors in its 15-county service area in underserved northeast North Carolina, where 16 percent of the population lives with food insecurity.

"Our mission is to alleviate hunger and deliver hope to our neighbors who live with food insecurity on a daily basis," said Liz Reasoner, executive director of the Food Bank of the Albemarle in Elizabeth City, N.C. "The continued generous donations of food and financial support from Perdue enable us to meet the needs of individuals and families who continue to struggle with putting a meal on the table. Without their support, we'd struggle to provide high quality, nutritious food."

Other Ways Perdue Farms Delivered Hope To Its Neighbors in 2021

In 2021, the Franklin P. and Arthur W. Perdue Foundation, the charitable giving arm of Perdue Farms, awarded more than $1.45 million in grants to support 88 non-profit organizations primarily in and around communities where large numbers of our associates live and work. Through Perdue Foundation giving, the company strives to strengthen communities by focusing efforts on education, agriculture, the environment, health and social services, public safety, and fighting hunger and poverty.

Disaster relief was also part of the company's 2021 Delivering Hope To Our Neighbors® efforts. The Perdue Foundation earmarked $150,000 to the United Way of Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund and delivered more than 160,000 servings of chicken to support our neighbors and families recovering from devastating tornadoes in western Kentucky. Volunteers from the company's Cromwell, Ky., operation helped with cleanup efforts, donated chicken and cooked meals for first responders, volunteers, and storm victims, and continue to look for ways to support recovery efforts in the region.

To learn more about how Perdue Farms supports its local communities, click here.

About the Franklin P. and Arthur W. Perdue Foundation

The Franklin P. and Arthur W. Perdue Foundation, the charitable giving arm of Perdue Farms, was established in 1957 by company founder Arthur W. Perdue and is funded through the estates of Arthur W. Perdue and Frank Perdue. As part of our belief in supporting the communities where and with whom we do business, the Foundation provides grants on behalf of Perdue Farms in communities where large numbers of our associates live and work. At Perdue Farms, we believe in responsible food and agriculture®.

About Perdue Farms

We're a fourth-generation, family-owned, U.S. food and agriculture company. Through our belief in responsible food and agriculture, we are empowering consumers, customers, and farmers through trusted choices in products and services.

The premium protein portfolio within our Perdue Foods business, including our flagship PERDUE® brand, Niman Ranch®, Panorama Organic Grass-Fed Meats®, Coleman Natural®, and Yummy®, as well as our pet brands, Spot Farms® and Full Moon®, is available through various channels including retail, foodservice, club stores, and our direct-to-consumer website, PerdueFarms.com.

Perdue AgriBusiness is an international agricultural products and services company.

Now in our company's second century, our path forward is about getting better, not just bigger. We never use drugs for growth promotion in raising poultry and livestock, and we are actively advancing our animal welfare programs. Our brands are leaders in no-antibiotics-ever chicken, turkey, pork, beef and lamb, and in USDA-certified organic chicken and beef. Learn more at Corporate.PerdueFarms.com.

SOURCE Perdue Farms