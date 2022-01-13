Sandvine's Application and Network Intelligence Helps Fuel SK Telecom's 5G Private Enterprise Network Service

WATERLOO, Ontario, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SK Telecom is fueling its pioneering 5G Private Enterprise Network Service using Sandvine's Application and Network Intelligence portfolio on private cloud. The solution is helping SK Telecom accelerate business expansion in verticals such as manufacturing, energy transmission and government. The service is expected to open the door to future network slicing and mobile edge computing (MEC) services.

John Abraham, Principal Analyst, Analysys Mason, said: "Enterprises represent a massive opportunity for service providers in the 5G era, and network slicing and mobile edge computing will be central for businesses to accelerate the development of new services and capitalize on the promise of ultra-low latency apps and services. To successfully deliver the performance and reliability enterprises demand from 5G private networks, service providers will need in-depth analysis and insight about what's happening across their networks, apps, devices, and customer experiences."

Lyn Cantor, CEO, Sandvine said: "When talking about 5G innovations like self-driving cars and smart factories, it's important that service providers have deep time-place-occasion application intelligence including analytics, optimization, security, and usage-based plans to meet the needs of enterprise customers. As SK Telecom builds momentum around its cloud-based 5G Standalone Private Enterprise Network Service, Sandvine is excited to contribute to services that provide superior application quality of experience for emerging real-time applications in IoT, AR/VR, and at the mobile edge.

