LIONSGATE TO RELEASE FISCAL 2022 THIRD QUARTER EARNINGS AND HOLD ANALYST AND INVESTOR CONFERENCE CALL AFTER MARKET CLOSE ON THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 3, 2022

SANTA MONICA, Calif. and VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global content leader Lionsgate LGF LGF.B))) today announced it will release its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022 (quarter ended December 31, 2021) after market close on Thursday, February 3.
Lionsgate senior management will hold its analyst and investor conference call to discuss its third quarter financial results at 5:00 P.M. ET/2:00 P.M. PT on Thursday, February 3. Interested parties may listen to the live webcast by visiting the events page on the Lionsgate corporate website or via https://services.choruscall.com/links/lgf2202037DKHuL2X.html. A full replay will be available starting Thursday evening, February 3, by clicking the same link.
ABOUT LIONSGATE
Lionsgate LGF LGF.B))) encompasses world-class motion picture and television studio operations aligned with the STARZ premium global subscription platform to bring a unique and varied portfolio of entertainment to consumers around the world. The Company's film, television, subscription and location-based entertainment businesses are backed by a 17,000-title library and a valuable collection of iconic film and television franchises. A digital age company driven by its entrepreneurial culture and commitment to innovation, the Lionsgate brand is synonymous with bold, original, relatable entertainment for audiences worldwide.
For further information, investors should contact:
Nilay Shah
nshah@lionsgate.com
(310) 255-3651
For media inquiries, please contact:
Cristina Castañeda
ccastaneda@lionsgate.com
(310) 255-5114
SOURCE Lionsgate
