PetDesk Announces PetDesk Pay; Dedicated Veterinary Payment System with Text2Pay Feature

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PetDesk, a leading veterinary client engagement technology company, is excited to announce their newest product, PetDesk Pay. PetDesk Pay is the modern, centralized payment solution for veterinary practices to manage and collect payments. Veterinary clinics that use PetDesk Pay handle payments and manage invoices all within the same PetDesk client engagement platform, reducing headaches, and giving staff back more time for patient care. PetDesk Pay customers can also reduce no-shows by implementing advanced deposits or storing cards on file to make future checkouts even easier.

PetDesk Pay also supports anywhere, anytime payment collection via text message through its Text2Pay functionality so staff can skip awkward collections calls or collecting payments curbside. "By using Text2Pay to collect pre-appointment deposits for new clients and surgeries, we've cut our no-show and same-day cancellation rate by more than 50%," says Stephen Shirley, Director of Operations, Family Pet Health. And with transparent, flat rates, veterinary practices avoid unpleasant surprises when they receive their merchant invoice at the end of the month.

"At PetDesk, we are constantly innovating the best and most efficient ways veterinary hospitals can interact with their clients so that their pets can receive better care and attention. PetDesk Pay is an extension of this ideology by not only providing a seamless workflow for payments that saves staff time and frees up the front desk, but by giving clients what they want–fast, convenient payments right from the palm of their hand," says Taylor Cavanah, CEO at PetDesk. "This is the first of many exciting things to come in 2022 from PetDesk, and I am excited to be a part of this team as we reach new horizons."

PetDesk Pay will premiere at VMX at PetDesk's Booth #1501, and current PetDesk customers can join the first group of PetDesk Pay users by signing up for the Early Access program.

About PetDesk

Since 2013, PetDesk has been leading the veterinary industry and empowering over 3,000 practices and hospitals with simple yet powerful software solutions that streamline front office processes and build better relationships with clients and their pets. With the 5-star rated mobile app and 3 million users, PetDesk is committed to connecting pet owners with their pet care providers to stay current with their pets' health so that they can live longer, happier, and healthier lives. Learn more about PetDesk by visiting http://www.petdesk.com.

