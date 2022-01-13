Scotia Global Asset Management launches Scotia Responsible Investing ETFs

TORONTO, Jan. 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Scotia Global Asset Management announced today the launch of its Scotia Responsible Investing ETFs, which will be listed on the NEO Exchange (NEO) when it opens today.

The ETFs aim to replicate the performance of a series of reference indices, which apply responsible investing screens to exclude issuers if they, among other things:

do not comply with established norms

are materially involved in controversial business activities

have material exposure to fossil fuels and/or a relatively high carbon intensity profile compared to the majority of their sector peers

Incorporating these specific ESG factors, Scotia Responsible Investing ETFs are market capitalization weighted and index tracking. They are sub-advised for Scotia Global Asset Management by State Street Global Advisors.

Ticker ETF Name Reference Index Management Fee Fixed Administration Fee* SRIB Scotia Responsible Investing Canadian Bond Index ETF Solactive Responsible Canadian Bond Universe Liquid ex MPL TR Index 0.10% 0.03% SRIC Scotia Responsible Investing Canadian Equity Index ETF Solactive Responsible Canadian Equity Index 0.11% 0.02% SRIU Scotia Responsible Investing U.S. Equity Index ETF Solactive Responsible U.S. Equity Index 0.14% 0.03% SRII Scotia Responsible Investing International Equity Index ETF Solactive Responsible International Equity Index 0.17% 0.05%

*Fixed administration fees decrease as the assets under management of the ETFs increase. Please refer to the prospectus for more details.

"At Scotia Global Asset Management, we incorporate environmental, social and governance factors into investment decision making and product design, to deliver long-term value to our clients. We are pleased to further expand our lineup of dedicated responsible investment solutions to provide investors with greater choice," says Neal Kerr, Head, Scotia Global Asset Management (Canada).

For more information, visit scotiabank.com/ETF.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments, including exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus before investing. The securities held by the ETFs can change at any time without notice. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

About Scotia Global Asset Management

Scotia Global Asset Management includes 1832 Asset Management L.P., a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. Scotia Global Asset Management offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, ETFs and investment solutions for private clients, institutions and managed asset programs.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank is a leading bank in the Americas. Guided by our purpose: "for every future", we help our customers, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With a team of approximately 90,000 employees and assets of approximately $1.2 trillion (as at October 31, 2021), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange BNS and New York Stock Exchange BNS. For more information, please visit http://www.scotiabank.com and follow us on Twitter @ScotiabankViews.

About Solactive

Solactive is a leading provider of indexing, benchmarking, and calculation solutions for the global investment and trading community. Headquartered in Frankfurt, and with offices in Hong Kong, Toronto, Berlin, and Dresden, we innovate and disrupt the status quo as the partner of choice for our clients. The unique blend of our 250 staff's expertise in data, data science, financial markets, and technology enables our clients' continued success through the delivery of a superior experience, unique customization capabilities, and the best value for money available in the industry. With more than 14,000 indices calculated daily, we offer a full suite of solutions, including market-leading ESG and thematic indices. As at April 2020, Solactive served approximately 450 clients across the world, with approximately US$200 billion invested in products linked to our indices. Solactive is registered with ESMA as a benchmark administrator and is supervised by the BaFin.

SOURCE Scotiabank