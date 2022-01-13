Protein Metrics Deepen Collaboration in Liquid Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry and Biotherapeutic Characterization Workflows with Agilent Technologies

CUPERTINO, Calif., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Protein Metrics Inc announced the continuation of the productive partnership with Agilent Technologies, Inc. that has helped to integrate information from their common customers. The companies have entered into an agreement that allows Agilent to sell the Byos® software with their Liquid Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry (LC-MS) systems and work on common applications areas of interest.

Combining one of the world's pre-eminent mass spectrometry platforms with best-in-class data analysis software helps biopharmaceutical organizations accelerate biotherapeutic drug development and enhance characterization capabilities that affect product quality, safety, and efficacy.

Protein Metrics' Byos Platform enables researchers to move from raw data files to report in just minutes, with the click of a mouse. Designed to manage the burgeoning volume and complexity of analytical data, the platform has established itself as an analytical workhorse for protein characterization in biopharmaceutical laboratories.

"Protein Metrics share a commitment to serving our mutual customers with Agilent. This agreement expands on our relationship and helps us better serve those customers," remarked Eric Carlson, CEO at Protein Metrics, Inc. "Agilent and Protein Metrics have worked well together for years, and our customers have often commented on our collaborative approach benefitting them. With over 400 organizations worldwide trusting our protein analysis workflows and an industry recognised gold standard in glycan analysis, this partnership enables our client base to rapidly integrate cutting edge platforms with confidence and ease."

Agilent's Liquid Chromatography Mass-Spectrometry (LC-MS) systems are well- established systems that are optimized to address analytical workflows commonly used in biopharma. They have been supported by the Byos® and Byosphere® offerings from Protein Metrics. "Agilent is excited to strengthen its relationship with Protein Metrics given our shared commitment to solving our customer's toughest challenges in biotherapeutic characterization. Together, we will provide our mutual customers with tools and workflows that further enhance their biopharmaceutical development process." said Sudharshana Seshadri, Agilent vice president and general manager of the company's Mass Spectrometry Division.

About Protein Metrics, Inc.

Protein analysis should never be limited by software. With a clear focus on protein characterization, Protein Metrics' vendor-neutral software allows scientists to use data generated on analytical instruments like mass spectrometers to quickly identify and report protein sequences as well as any variations from the expected form. We innovate so that biopharmaceutical companies and university research labs can achieve confident results from their analysis and reporting. With our customers, we are boldly advancing protein characterization. Protein Metrics is headquartered in Cupertino, CA at the crossroads of computing and biotechnology in the San Francisco Bay Area. For more information, visit http://www.proteinmetrics.com.

