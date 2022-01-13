Equipment Broker School Announces Record Year with 450% Growth Year Over Year as Demand for Equipment Financing Surges

ROCHESTER, N.H., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Equipment Broker School, the #1 Virtual Equipment Financing & Leasing Training for new and experienced brokers, today announced it has achieved new milestones in member acquisition, lead generation, and new platform capabilities in 2021. The momentum and rise in demand can be attributed to forward-looking brokerages embracing growth-focused marketing as a vehicle for scalable demand generation and product adoption.

Equipment Broker School saw 450% growth in revenue, added more than 200 new member organizations to its platform, and 5x increased in usage. A training that has options for Web Design, CRM System (http://www.equipmentbrokerplatform.com), and Lead Generation (http://www.equipmentfinancingleads.com). It has never been easier or faster to increase originations, and add value in real environments without overburdening their resources. Equipment Broker School helps them drive tangible results from engagement to revenue, increase productivity and accelerate time to value for customers.

"Equipment Broker School is building the future of Business Loan Brokers, not just Equipment Brokers. Our growing member base continues to praise the technology that effectively demonstrates the value of their products at every revenue touchpoint. Fast, easy, and 100% browser-based, universal accessibility is one of Equipment Broker Schools biggest selling points. Being able to create a system that can be utilized in office or remotely remove friction in the marketing and sales process. Essentially, they use Equipment Broker Schools system to influence decisions in the entire customer journey." - Josh Feinberg, Co-Founder of Equipment Broker School.

The way people learn has changed. Hence, what brokerages offer has to keep up. As a result, many are exploring a product-led growth strategy along with their existing sales-led motion. In a changing world, the product needs to be presented in a story. Good product storytelling relies on having the proper context. And that's where Equipment Broker School comes in. Equipment Broker School enables brokerages to add Equipment Financing & Leasing as a cross selling product, rather than a one and only product. With Equipment Broker School, they can create a full deployment strategy, tutorials, training online, real marketing automation, and exclusive lead generation on autopilot.

In 2021, Equipment Broker School introduced Equipment Broker School PLUS to help brokerages efficiently scale their lead generation efforts and convert customers much faster than traditional methods.

"The 2022 product roadmap covers three key areas:

We'll take our technology to the next level to support more brokers, operating systems, and technologies in a scalable way. For starters, we will be increasing the quality of our lead generation campaigns to continue to deliver the best Equipment Financing Leads in the market..

Create an in person event that will be held on a consistent basis to have brokerages that would like to attend and have a hands on training live.

New user reports that provide our partners with actionable insights on how they can increase all KPI's by utilizing more marketing automations." – Josh Feinberg, Co-Founder, Equipment Broker School.

Equipment Broker School has accelerated technology to meet the increasing demand and support future product advancements. It will continue to grow the team in marketing, sales, customer success, and platform development in the coming year.

About Equipment Broker School

Equipment Broker School is for anyone and everyone who needs a jump start or a refresher on the art of equipment financing. This industry is so in depth and can pull you in so many directions that you sometimes lose focus. This school will break down and simplify the most difficult tasks and everyday issues faced. It's your journey but our goal is to help you reach the top!

Enrollment Team, Equipment Broker School, 8887778144, info@equipmentbrokerschool.com

